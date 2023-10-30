Plot and spoilers revealed for the first two episodes of the fourth season of Mare Fuori at the Rome Film Festival. The release of the record series, co-produced by Rai and Picomedia, is scheduled for February 2024. Rosa, Carmine, Mimmo, Kubra, Dobermann, Cucciolo and Micciarella all experience the awareness of no longer being attached to the saving anchor of the family and they find metaphorically sailing on the open sea. They are alone, pushed by the current out to sea. Now every day they must overcome their most intimate fears to face life. At their side there is no longer the unconditional love of the family, but that of the friends with whom they choose to sail. Countering this story are Pino, Edoardo, Cardiotrap, Giulia and Silvia who, for better or for worse, still experience the weight of family ties capable of influencing their lives. It’s time to grow up and that means understanding who you want to become and what you want to be. By now most of the inmates are adults.

Change is inevitable, but personal growth is a choice that requires courage. You have to decide how and where to orient your life, your journey. Those who don’t do it allow others to do it for them. Freedom is not only outside prison, it is also an internal achievement dictated by the courage to choose. The harshness of the new director forces the kids to make a necessary choice: to rebel for their own self-determination. The clash between the world of adults and that of children is inevitable to understand who you are, who you want to become and find the voice to say it. The fourth season of ‘Mare Fuori’, directed by Ivan Silvestrini, is a Rai Fiction – Picomedia co-production, produced by Roberto Sessa from an original idea by Cristiana Farina, written with Maurizio Careddu.