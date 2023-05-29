Too much enthusiasm, screaming… The decision to open the Naples set to outside spectators is making filming difficult. It will be necessary to work in post-production and dub some scenes

Riccardo Cristilli – Naples

One of the costume phenomena of 2023 was definitely Sea Out. The third season of the Rai fiction featuring a group of teenagers inside and outside the walls of a juvenile prison won over the public, especially the younger ones. Landing on Netflix of the first two seasons of the series allowed RaiPlay to record record numbers last February with the release of the third season which will be uploaded to Netflix in July.

ruined by fans — This huge interest facilitated the obvious renewal for a fourth season of Sea Out, whose filming is currently underway in Naples, which started a few days ago as anticipated by the production and by Rai. The director, Ivan Silvestrini through some Instagram stories denounced the situation he is experiencing on the set. In fact, there are often too many boys and girls around the filming location who are ruining the filming with their enthusiasm. Silvestrini said, for example, that a scene with Cardiotrap played by Domenico Cuomo was ruined by some screams. He thus admitted that they will have to work in post-production to clean up the scenes and resort to dubbing. The director's hope is that after this initial excitement, the set will be a little freer from the onslaught of fans.

the return of a Benjamin — Meanwhile, fans, in addition to trying to see their favorites up close, can rejoice in another success achieved. In fact, following the requests of the public, the character of Ciro, played by Giacomo Giorgio, will return in the fourth season, possibly through a series of flashbacks as he was killed by Philip (Nicolas Maupas) in the season 1 finale. The actor, meanwhile, will also be in the third season of Doc.

did maria and antonio fight outside the set? — If everything goes swimmingly on set, off-set there could be problems between Maria Esposito and Antonio Orefice. Some fans of the series have noticed that the actress who plays Rosa Ricci has deleted the photographs with her colleague from her Instagram page. The two have also stopped following each other on social media and in 2023 this is a clear indication of a break between the two actors. Maria Esposito and Antonio Orefice they have always been very private about their private life, they have never confirmed their relationship and this suspicious estrangement only fuels the rumors and doubts of the fans. Did the two really break up?