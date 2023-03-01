Mare fuori 3: previews (plot and cast) of the third episode, 1 March

Tonight, Wednesday 1 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the third episode of Mare fuori 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series (already available on RaiPlay from 1 February) with Carolina Crescentini, Carmine Recano, Lucrezia Guidone, Nicolas Maupas, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Vincenzo Ferrera, Antonio De Matteo, Anna Ammirati and Valentina Romani. In the background there is always the Juvenile Detention Institute, a bubble where the “interrupted children” have the opportunity to understand who they are and what they want beyond what they have been outside those walls. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the third episode, entitled Love doesn’t exist, Latifah continues to suffer from the distance from Kubra who, meanwhile, has no intention of mending the relationship with her mother. Meanwhile the loves born in the IPM are put to the test, like the one between Gemma and Cardiotrap who have to deal with what happened with Fabio, but above all with a possible estrangement, now definitive. Instead Filippo and Naditza, still intent on their escape away from the bars, try to strengthen their love. During a day off for Carmine, the three friends reunite.

In the second episode of the third episode of Mare Fuori 3, entitled The age of innocence, the commander has understood that Mimmo is tormented and believes that sooner or later he is on the verge of confessing to Gaetano’s murder, so he asks Carmine to help him and make him understand that revealing what happened could be a liberation for him. Filippo and Nad are worried because the more days go by, the more money they spend with which to continue their hiding, but in a moment of despair, they find a nice surprise in their backpacks: a gift from their friend Carmine. In the IPM Kubra, also helped by Pino, she decided to write a letter to her mother.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the third episode of Mare out 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? The events starring Filippo (Nicolas Maupas), Carmine (Massimiliano Caiazzo), Naditza (Valentina Romani), the commander Massimo played by Carmine Recano and the director of the juvenile prison Paola who plays Carolina Crescentini are back. New actors are added to the cast among the boys who play the young prisoners. Below is the complete list of actors who took part in the fiction:

Giuseppe Pirozzi: Raffaele Di Meo known as Micciarella

Francesco Panarella: Luigi Di Meo known as Cucciolo

Clara SocciniJulia

Maria Esposito: Rosa Ricci

Lucrezia Guidone as Sofia Durante

Salahudin Tijani Imrana: Dobermann

Nicolas Maupas: Filippo Ferrari

Massimiliano Caiazzo: Carmine Di Salvo

Valentina Romani: Naditza

Carolina Crescentini: Paola Vinci

Carmine Recano: Massimo Esposito

Matteo Paolillo as Edoardo Conte

Ar Tem: Pine

Domenico Cuomo: Cardiotrap

Alessandro Orrei: Mimmo

Nicolò Galasso: Tano, known as ‘O Pirucchio

Salahudin Tijani Imrana: Dobermann

Antonio d’Aquino: Milos

Giuseppe Tantillo: Alfredo D’Angelo

Serena De Ferrari: Viola

Clotilde Esposito: Silvia

Serena Codato: Gemma

Kyshan Clare Wilson Kubra

Ludovica Coscione: Teresa

Giovanna Sannino as Carmela Valestro

Vincenzo Ferrara: Beppe

Anna Ammirati: Liz

Antonio De Matteo: Linen

Agostino Chiummariello: Gennaro

Liliana Miele as Latifah

Maddalena Stornaiuolo

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot and cast of Mare out 3, but where to see the episodes on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 2 on Wednesday evenings at 21.20. Not just tv. It will be possible to follow it live or in deferred streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai products from PCs, tablets and smartphones.