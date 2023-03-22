Mare fuori 3: previews (plot and cast) of the sixth and final episode, 22 March

Tonight, Wednesday 22 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the sixth and final episode of Mare fuori 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series (already available on RaiPlay from 1 February) with Carolina Crescentini, Carmine Recano , Lucrezia Guidone, Nicolas Maupas, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Vincenzo Ferrera, Antonio De Matteo, Anna Ammirati and Valentina Romani. In the background there is always the Juvenile Detention Institute, a bubble where the “interrupted children” have the opportunity to understand who they are and what they want beyond what they have been outside those walls. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the first episode of the last episode, Edoardo is taken to hospital following serious injuries, and the situation despairs both his mother and Carmela. Liz, who had hosted Edoardo in her house, realizes she has made a mistake and vents to Massimo. Meanwhile, the IPM inmates split into two groups due to tensions between Carmine and the others, while Rosa distances herself from Carmine. Thanks to Teresa’s help, Edoardo’s family is informed of his critical condition.

Within the IPM, tensions between the characters continue to rise, and Carmela suspects that Salvatore was the one who sent the men to kill Edoardo. Meanwhile, Carmine tries to reconcile with Rosa and suggests they meet outside prison. Mimmo, on the other hand, is treated with hostility by the other inmates, but finds friendship in Carmine, Filippo, Pino and Gianni.

Through flashbacks, we discover the love story between Carmela and Edoardo, and how Rosa introduced them. The situation between the Di Salvo and Ricci families deteriorates further, and Rosa learns of Edoardo’s ambush. Luigi offers to take control of the IPM in Edoardo’s place and strike Carmine if necessary.

Mimmo faces the harsh reality of his family, while Beppe is summoned to identify the body of Latifah, killed by a client. Silvia is released from prison and moves into Alfredo’s luxurious home, while Edoardo needs a blood transfusion and Teresa is the only one with a compatible blood type. Finally, Gianni discovers that his song has been stolen and Lino promises to help him resolve the situation.

In the second and final episode of the last episode of Mare fuori 3 (the season finale), Filippo is transferred to Milan, to the juvenile prison of Beccaria. He and Carmine say their goodbyes in their cell, with Carmine admitting he wants to keep him. Both confess that they would prefer to stay together, and Carmine considers Filippo like a brother. The two boys embrace and promise to keep in touch.

Carmine spends time with Futura and Wanda. She the latter understands that Carmine and Rosa love each other, but she asks Carmine to be careful because of the clan war. Don Salvatore and Rosa go to the hospital to find Edoardo, but Carmela does not accept Don Salvatore’s presence, accusing him of hypocrisy for having betrayed Edoardo and his family. Rosa begins to understand that Carmela’s accusations are true. Luigi and Milos kiss in the showers, not knowing that Micciarella is watching them. Micciarella sneaks off, but she leaves a homophobic slur in Luigi and Milos’ cell, shocking them both.

Before leaving the IPM, Filippo says goodbye to all his friends, including Beppe, Massimo, Pino and Gianni. As he leaves, he imagines seeing Gaetano, Edoardo, Totò and Ciro greeting him, as well as Paola.

Filippo leaves the IPM of Naples (the actor leaves the cast) and reunites with his mother Anna. Before leaving, Philip stops at the metro station where he had met Naditza. The two start playing the piano together and then run away holding hands, it is not clear whether it is real or just a fantasy of Filippo.

Meanwhile, a new inmate arrives to share a cell with Giulia. When Giulia tries to communicate with her badly, she is brutally beaten. Rosa joins Carmine at the Piscina Mirabilis, the place where she had given her an appointment in the note she had given her. The two kiss, but are interrupted by Don Salvatore, who had followed Rosa. Don Salvatore puts a gun in Rosa’s hand, forcing her to choose between killing her father or Carmine.

Rosa decides to put the gun to her head, but while Carmine and Don Salvatore try to take it off, the gun goes off. We don’t know the bullet hit anyone. Meanwhile, Edoardo wakes up and will be ready to tell everyone that the warrants for his murder are the Riccis.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the sixth and final episode of Mare out 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? The events starring Filippo (Nicolas Maupas), Carmine (Massimiliano Caiazzo), Naditza (Valentina Romani), the commander Massimo played by Carmine Recano and the director of the juvenile prison Paola who plays Carolina Crescentini are back. New actors are added to the cast among the boys who play the young prisoners. Below is the complete list of actors who took part in the fiction:

Giuseppe Pirozzi: Raffaele Di Meo known as Micciarella

Francesco Panarella: Luigi Di Meo known as Cucciolo

Clara SocciniJulia

Maria Esposito: Rosa Ricci

Lucrezia Guidone as Sofia Durante

Salahudin Tijani Imrana: Dobermann

Nicolas Maupas: Filippo Ferrari

Massimiliano Caiazzo: Carmine Di Salvo

Valentina Romani: Naditza

Carolina Crescentini: Paola Vinci

Carmine Recano: Massimo Esposito

Matteo Paolillo as Edoardo Conte

Ar Tem: Pine

Domenico Cuomo: Cardiotrap

Alessandro Orrei: Mimmo

Nicolò Galasso: Tano, known as ‘O Pirucchio

Antonio d’Aquino: Milos

Giuseppe Tantillo: Alfredo D’Angelo

Serena De Ferrari: Viola

Clotilde Esposito: Silvia

Serena Codato: Gemma

Kyshan Clare Wilson Kubra

Ludovica Coscione: Teresa

Giovanna Sannino as Carmela Valestro

Vincenzo Ferrara: Beppe

Anna Ammirati: Liz

Antonio De Matteo: Linen

Agostino Chiummariello: Gennaro

Liliana Miele as Latifah

Maddalena Stornaiuolo

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot and cast of Mare out 3, but where to see the episodes on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 2 on Wednesday evenings at 21.20. Not just tv. It will be possible to follow it live or in deferred streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai products from PCs, tablets and smartphones.