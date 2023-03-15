Mare fuori 3: previews (plot and cast) of the fifth episode, 15 March

Tonight, Wednesday 15 March 2023, at 21.20 on Rai 2 the fifth episode of Mare fuori 3 will be broadcast, the third season of the successful TV series (already available on RaiPlay from 1 February) with Carolina Crescentini, Carmine Recano, Lucrezia Guidone, Nicolas Maupas, Massimiliano Caiazzo, Vincenzo Ferrera, Antonio De Matteo, Anna Ammirati and Valentina Romani. In the background there is always the Juvenile Detention Institute, a bubble where the “interrupted children” have the opportunity to understand who they are and what they want beyond what they have been outside those walls. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In the fifth episode broadcast tonight, in the first episode entitled The phases of love, Filippo arrives at the institute and seems to be well received, although the new director wants to send him to Milan. His return has a beneficial effect on Cardiotrap, who in this way also returns to writing, while Giulia finally manages to extract a promise from Valentina. Meanwhile, Pino is no longer able to contain his enormous jealousy for the Doberman, but manages to make peace with Kubra. Meanwhile, Edoardo has disappeared, as he ran away from Liz to escape Don Salvatore’s men.

In tonight’s second episode, titled The rules of friendship, Milos has a violent clash with Micciarella and Dobbermann over a letter. Cucciolo’s intervention will be necessary for a possible reconciliation. Meanwhile, Carmine tries to bring Rosa and Filippo closer together by asking Cardiotrap for help. Pino, who has become friends with Kubra again, will help him discover various truths about his past.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the fourth episode of Mare out 3, but what is the complete cast of the TV series? The events starring Filippo (Nicolas Maupas), Carmine (Massimiliano Caiazzo), Naditza (Valentina Romani), the commander Massimo played by Carmine Recano and the director of the juvenile prison Paola who plays Carolina Crescentini are back. New actors are added to the cast among the boys who play the young prisoners. Below is the complete list of actors who took part in the fiction:

Giuseppe Pirozzi: Raffaele Di Meo known as Micciarella

Francesco Panarella: Luigi Di Meo known as Cucciolo

Clara SocciniJulia

Maria Esposito: Rosa Ricci

Lucrezia Guidone as Sofia Durante

Salahudin Tijani Imrana: Dobermann

Nicolas Maupas: Filippo Ferrari

Massimiliano Caiazzo: Carmine Di Salvo

Valentina Romani: Naditza

Carolina Crescentini: Paola Vinci

Carmine Recano: Massimo Esposito

Matteo Paolillo as Edoardo Conte

Ar Tem: Pine

Domenico Cuomo: Cardiotrap

Alessandro Orrei: Mimmo

Nicolò Galasso: Tano, known as ‘O Pirucchio

Antonio d’Aquino: Milos

Giuseppe Tantillo: Alfredo D’Angelo

Serena De Ferrari: Viola

Clotilde Esposito: Silvia

Serena Codato: Gemma

Kyshan Clare Wilson Kubra

Ludovica Coscione: Teresa

Giovanna Sannino as Carmela Valestro

Vincenzo Ferrara: Beppe

Anna Ammirati: Liz

Antonio De Matteo: Linen

Agostino Chiummariello: Gennaro

Liliana Miele as Latifah

Maddalena Stornaiuolo

Streaming and TV

We have seen the plot and cast of Mare out 3, but where to see the episodes on live TV and live streaming? The fiction, as mentioned, is broadcast on Rai 2 on Wednesday evenings at 21.20. Not just tv. It will be possible to follow it live or in deferred streaming via the free platform RaiPlay.it which allows you to see and review all Rai products from PCs, tablets and smartphones.