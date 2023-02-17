He New Orleans Carnivalalso know as mardi grasis one of the most emblematic festivities of USA.

Although there are other carnivals in the country, such as New York or San Francisco, none compare in terms of popularity with the of New Orleans.

The celebration cOfficially starts on January 6known as Three Kings Day, and extends until the day of mardi gras, which is the Tuesday before Ash Wednesday. This year is the February 21st.

During this period, the city is filled with colour, music, costumes and lots of joy.

One of the most emblematic activities of the mardi gras It is the carnival parade, where various organizations or “krewes“, who parade through the streets of the city throwing bead necklaces and other objects at the spectators.

Each “krewe” has its own theme and float design, and many of them include live music and dancing. The most famous parade is that of Endymionwhich attracts thousands of people every year.

Another important activity of Mardi Gras is the party in the streets of the city. Many people dress up and take to the streets to celebrate, dance and socialize with others.

On the main streets of New Orleans, such as Bourbon Street and Frenchmen Street, you can find bars and restaurants offering live music and special drinks for the occasion.

One of the main differences between Mardi Gras and other carnivals is its focus on live music.

The city ​​of new orleans It is known for its rich musical history, and during Mardi Gras, many famous and local musicians perform on the streets and in the venues of the city.

It is also common to see the musicians playing on the balconies of the buildings, creating a unique and exciting atmosphere.

Another aspect that sets Mardi Gras apart from other carnivals is its focus on local cuisine. During the holiday, you can find many typical New Orleans dishes, such as the famous “beignets” and “po’boys“, along with other culinary delights.