The state of LouisianaUnited States, has everything ready for its great party next Tuesday, March 4. That day celebrates the ‘Mardi Gras‘ either ‘Gordo Tuesday ‘its most recognized celebration that marks the last day of the Carnival season before the beginning of Lent. It is full of parades, music, dances and an unmatched festive and family atmosphere. And not only in New Orleans, because although the city hosts the most outstanding parades and events, the Carnival season is celebrated in all corners of the State.

The day of ‘Mardi Gras’ varies every year, since it depends on the celebration of Easter. Always It is celebrated 47 days before resurrection Sunday and one day before Ash Wednesdaywhich this year is March 5. However, the Carnival season officially begins on January 6, with parades and celebrations that intensify two weeks before the big day.

This multicultural festival also reflects African and Caribbean connections of Louisiana. Although the modern carnival roots date back to the Rome of the twelfth century, it is believed that the celebration comes from the rituals of fertility and seasonal events associated with previous cultures.

Later, in 1781, the party was already entrenched but the people of color and the slaves were forbidden to celebrate it, so they used to use masks and costumes to go unnoticed. At the end of the 19th century, the public dances of masks and street parades had evolved so much that many publicly protested the organized disorder.









Thus, in 1857 the Mistick Krewe of Comusan organization that transformed the party. Disguised, they starred in a night procession on the streets followed by a private dance in the Gaiety Theater. Shortly after, two other ‘Krewes’, Revelers and Rex were born. The latter became famous for presenting his monarchs as the King and the Queen of Carnival. The daytime parade was also born.

Impressive floats parade that day by Louisiana





In fact, one of the main attractions of the Carnival season are the Organized parades For the traditional ‘Krewes’, members of each carnival club or organization. Each of them is headed by a king and a queen and has made floats, music bands, comparsas, horses and other incredible shows. In some parades, up to 3,000 people can participate, making them a fascinating scene.

Another of the most exciting traditions of the parades is the delivery of ‘Throws’, the objects thrown from the floats to the public. Among the most coveted are the metal coins known as ‘Doubloons’, vessels and necklaces with emblems of the ‘Krewes’, which often reflect the theme of the parade, making them real collection pieces. They also throw stuffed animals for the little ones. After all, the parades are designed to entertain, entertain, amaze and inspire visitors.

Party and gastronomy

The ‘Mardi Gras’ includes exclusive galas and dances organized by the Krewes to help raise funds for parades and beneficial organizations. These dances, often can only go with an invitation, and promote the Carnival season reflecting the themes of the parades of the year.

The Costumes and masksessential elements in Carnaveleras celebrations around the world, in New Orleans they have a special meaning, taking into account that they tried to prohibit well into the twentieth century. For them, disguise is transforming, transcending everyday life, letting himself be dragged by the magic and power of ‘Mardi Gras’. In addition, each ‘Krewes’ is unique and disguises himself showing his origins.

The celebrations do not cease throughout the ‘Mardi Gras’. Below, on the right, a ‘King Cake’, decorated with the colors of the celebration and the plastic baby that brings inside (image of Bart Everson under Creative Commons license)



Being one of the most busy festivities of all Louisiana, it is convenient Always reserve in advance. There is a wide range of hotel options for all types of budgets, although in New Orleans the closest to the French neighborhood tend to fill quickly. It is also a holiday to enjoy it in other cities of the State, such as Lafayette, Lake Charles and Shreveportwhere you also have access to parades and celebrations. In Louisiana explore You can inform yourself of everything.

And, of course, it’s time to enjoy its gastronomy. The roscons or ‘King Cake‘It is a typical sweet dating from 1870 and that everyone eats on this day. As in Spain, where Kings roscons have evolved and there is not only cream, the ‘King Cake’ too. In fact, both are very similar. It is a kind of coffee cake and cinnamon roll that is usually decorated in yellow, green and purple – the colors of the ‘Mardi Gras’- and are filled with fruit and creamy cheeses. They also hide a special surprise: a small plastic baby. And, as in Spain, to whom it touches, it must be in charge of bringing the following cake or setting up a party, so that the round of food and fun is endless.