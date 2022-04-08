Home page politics

Of: Patrick Mayer

Ukraine is urging Germany to supply 100 “Marder” armored personnel carriers in the war against Russia. What the tank can do. what it is for. And what the problem is.

Munich/Berlin/Kyiv – German tanks in the Russia-Ukraine war? The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj has requested the delivery of 100 used Bundeswehr infantry fighting vehicles “Marder” from Berlin.

“Marder”: Ukraine wants this armored personnel carrier from Germany

According to the German armaments group Rheinmetall, the said delivery was made World already offered to the traffic light federal government made up of SPD, Greens and FDP on February 28th. The vehicles are currently at Rheinmetall because the Bundeswehr has retired them, the report goes on to say. This week, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg repeatedly called on the members of the defense alliance to also supply heavy military weapon systems to Kyiv in the Ukraine conflict. For example, he did on Thursday (April 7).

But what is the “Marder” capable of? What is its purpose?

“Marder” for Ukraine? The data on the German Bundeswehr infantry fighting vehicle

The Bundeswehr infantry fighting vehicle “Marder” at a glance:

First acquisition in the army: 1971, after which it was modernized again and again.

1971, after which it was modernized again and again. Purpose: Transport Panzergrenadiers into battle – up to 7 soldiers

Transport Panzergrenadiers into battle – up to 7 soldiers Perfomance: The “Marder” infantry fighting vehicle can overcome ditches that are 2.50 meters wide and obstacles that are 1 meter high, and can drive through water with a depth of 1.50 meters. It can also drive up slopes with a gradient of up to 60 percent.

The “Marder” infantry fighting vehicle can overcome ditches that are 2.50 meters wide and obstacles that are 1 meter high, and can drive through water with a depth of 1.50 meters. It can also drive up slopes with a gradient of up to 60 percent. engine power : 600 hp

: 600 hp speed : up to 65 km/h

: up to 65 km/h Range : up to 460 kilometers

: up to 460 kilometers Armament: 20 mm machine gun, MG 3 machine gun, MILAN anti-tank weapon

20 mm machine gun, MG 3 machine gun, MILAN anti-tank weapon In service: Planned until 2024, after which the army fleet of the old “Marder” should be replaced by (at least) 342 ultra-modern and new “PUMA” armored personnel carriers.

Used to transport infantry: the “Marder” infantry fighting vehicle © Mohssen Assanimoghaddam/dpa

“Marder” for Ukraine? Bundeswehr armored personnel carrier has a 20 mm on-board machine gun

The infantry fighting vehicle, which is almost seven meters long, is designed to transport armored infantrymen to and from battles in a protected manner. It can transport up to seven soldiers and, with its tracks, is particularly agile and flexible in battle. For example, the infantry fighting vehicle can cross bodies of water such as rivers at a depth of 1.50 meters and climb slopes with an incline of up to 60 degrees.

A 20mm machine gun is designed to protect the detached Panzergrenadiers from enemy infantry. Using an installed MILAN anti-tank weapon – a wire-guided missile – the gunner, who sits next to the commander and driver in the hull, can even fight enemy battle tanks and armored vehicles.

MILAN anti-tank weapon in the “Marder” The MILAN anti-tank weapon is a light surface-to-surface anti-tank guided missile designed to combat tanks and armored vehicles, but it can also be used against fortified positions. According to the Bundeswehr, the MILAN anti-tank weapon fires “a wire-guided missile equipped with a shaped charge warhead. This is able to penetrate up to 700 millimeters of armor steel. Equipped with a thermal imaging device, the MILAN is fully capable of night fighting”. See also Djokovic just wanted to play tennis

“Marder” for Ukraine? Bundeswehr armored personnel carriers would have to be overhauled

Time is running out. But according to ZDF, the decommissioned “Marder” armored personnel carriers would first have to be overhauled. Meanwhile, Ukraine is expecting a major offensive by Russian troops in the east of the country soon in order to take over the entire Donbass. Moscow could thus form a bridgehead between Crimea and the Donbass.

In a statement on Thursday (April 7), Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba assumed thousands of Russian tanks and armored vehicles. Which Ukrainian soldiers also face in German “Mardern”? (pm)