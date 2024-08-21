Home policy

Patrick Mayer

The Ukrainian army is cornering Vladimir Putin’s troops in the Russian region of Kursk. This is documented in a video of the use of a Marder tank.

Malaya Loknya – Vladimir Putin’s regime is under pressure: the Kursk offensive by the Ukrainians is taking its toll on the Russian army. Above all, the army is no longer able to force the invading Ukrainian troops out of Russia.

Losses for Vladimir Putin: Kursk offensive by the Ukrainians puts pressure on the Russian army

On the contrary: the estimated 1,000 soldiers from Ukraine remain in control in many places and are again inflicting heavy losses on the units sent by Moscow. Videos on social networks of Russian soldiers who are believed to have fallen in the Kursk Oblast are said to document this.

Kyiv is sharing more videos on social media that are supposed to prove the military success of the operation in the Ukraine war. These now include footage that allegedly shows the Ukrainians attacking a Russian position in a residential building in the Kursk village of Malaya Loknya.

Ukraine’s losses against Russia: At least 25 Marder tanks among them

Tanks built in Germany on Russian soil? At the end of May, the traffic light government of the SPD, Greens and FDP allowed the Ukrainian army to use weapons delivered from Germany in Russia, which is a polarizing decision in political Berlin. According to List of military support services The traffic light coalition has so far supplied the Ukrainian armed forces with 120 Marder infantry fighting vehicles from Bundeswehr and industrial stocks for the transport of infantry (foot soldiers) into combat.

In recent months, however, Kiev has been very cautious with the refurbished “Marders” from the 1980s and has instead sent the more modern Bradley infantry fighting vehicles from the USA to the battlefields between Kharkiv, Donetsk and Zaporizhia. As the independent open-source intelligence website Oryx As the daily updated list of military losses in the Ukraine war wrote on August 21, the Ukrainians have now lost 25 of the 120 Marder tanks from Germany in the fighting with Putin’s invading troops.

Tanks for Ukraine: Kiev is also likely to send Marders to Russia’s Kursk region

According to the source, Ukrainian losses among Bradley tanks are much higher. As of August 21, Oryx 96 Bradleys were destroyed, left behind badly damaged or even captured by the Russian army. As the US State Department reports on its Website At the same time, the United States had provided more than 300 of the powerful Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. Neither Berlin nor Kiev have confirmed (as of August 21) that tanks supplied from Germany are also involved in the regional Ukrainian counteroffensive on Russian soil.

Videos from Ukrainian soldiers on the ground mainly showed heavy Humvee military jeeps and Stryker wheeled armored vehicles (189 delivered), also made in the USA. The widely shared X-account “Osinttechnical” (more than 955,000 followers) has now published the image sequences of the alleged Marder deployment. It shows the crew firing their 20 mm machine gun and tracer ammunition at a house (presumably with Russian soldiers inside). The Ukrainian offensive on Putin’s territory is apparently continuing. (pm)