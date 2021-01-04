The pilot of the Russian KamAZ-master team, Airat Mardeev, said that the crew got off the route at the first stage of the Dakar rally-marathon and lost about 25 minutes because of this. Reported by RIA News with reference to the press service of “KamAZ-master”.

According to the athlete, about 60 km from the finish line, the crew left the route. Therefore, I had to go back several times, which took about 25 minutes.

Mardeev noted that the last 50 km of the stage “tried to attack as much as possible” in order to make up for the time spent. In general, the pilot assessed the pace on the route as “good”, but added that there is still work to be done.

Mardeev’s truck came to the finish line tenth. The crew was 25 minutes 53 seconds behind their teammate.

The length of the first stage of the “Dakar” along the Jeddah-Bisha route is 277 km. Rally marathon takes place in Saudi Arabia.

Recall that at the first stage of the Dakar rally, Dmitry Sotnikov’s crew of the KamAZ-master team from Russia won. The second was a Czech truck driven by Ales Loprais from Instaforex Loprais Praga. The third place was also taken by the crew of the Russian team of pilot Anton Shibalov.