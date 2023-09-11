Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

Syrian international Mardik Mordakian imposed his advantage, by scoring three goals for his country’s national team, “Nusour Qasioun,” and Al-Hamriyah Club, respectively, within less than 96 hours, in the international friendly matches between Syria and Malaysia 2-2, which were held last Wednesday in China, and Al-Hamriyah and Gulf FC 3- 1, which took place on Saturday at Al Awal Stadium in Sharjah, within the first round of the “First Division League”.

Mardakian opened the scoring for his country against Malaysia, in the friendly match, which ended in a 2-2 draw, within the framework of the “Nusour Qasioun” preparatory camp, in preparation for participation in the Asian Cup finals scheduled for the beginning of next year 2024 in Qatar, where the Syrian team will play in the second group alongside Uzbekistan, Australia, and India.

International Mardakian returned before the end of the Syrian camp, to join his club Al-Hamriyah, with which he plays for the second season in a row, and will play in the confrontation against Gulf FC, which was held at Al-Hamriyah Stadium in Sharjah, within the starting lineup of the team led by the young national coach Mohamed Ismail.

Mardakian, 31 years old, succeeded in scoring two goals in a row for Al Hamriya in the 63rd and 73rd minutes, before the “substitute” Mohammed Al Zaabi added the third in the 91st minute, while the “substitute” Abdul Rahman Ahmed scored the visitors’ goal in the 99th minute of the match, which ended with Al Hamriya’s victory. 3-1.

Mardakian topped the top scorers in the first division early with two goals, equal to Gambian Alfosini Gassama, the Masfoot midfielder, who in turn scored a “double” in his team’s match against United 4-2.

Mardakian deserved the praise of the technical and administrative staff of Al-Hamriyah, and Majed Al-Muhairi, supervisor of the club’s first team, said that the Syrian international expressed his readiness to play the first match in the league, after participating in the international friendly match for his country’s national team, and he said: “We coordinated the player’s presence and participation with the team in the first official match of the season.” Without denying his right to participate with his country’s national team in a friendly manner.”

Al Muhairi pointed out that Al Hamriyah’s list for the current season 2022-2024 focuses on young players in order to build a team for the future and benefit from the experiences of players currently with the club, such as Mardakian. He said: “The team’s ranks currently include 12 players under 25 years old, and the average age of the team is Among the lowest in the First League, we are focusing on future construction because it is a priority, while we are at the heart of the competition.”

The opening round of the “First Division League” for the 2023-2024 season, which was held over the course of Saturday and Sunday, witnessed 6 victories, with Al Arabi defeating its guest Gulf United 3-0, Masfout defeating United 4-2, and Al Hamriyah defeating Gulf FC 3-1. Al-Orouba defeated its host Dibba Al-Hisn 2-0, while Al-Fujairah defeated City 2-0, and Al-Rams defeated Al-Dhaid 1-0, while the matches between Al-Jazira Al-Hamra and Al-Dhafra were decided 1-1, and Masafi and Al-Taawoun 0-0.

Chronological sequence

August 30: Mardakian’s name was announced on the Syrian national team list

September 6: He scored a goal in Syria’s friendly match against Malaysia 2-2

September 9: He scored a brace for his club, Al Hamriya, against Gulf FC 3-1