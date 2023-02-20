For years, Borussia Monchengaldbach has been a team with an enormous level of competition within the Bundesliga, and it has even become customary to see them in the Champions League. However, this season the German team has not experienced its best campaign, they are seventh and without title options in a year where Bayern Munich has fallen, it is even practically impossible for the white team to reach at least one position in the next Champions League edition.
Within this season of horror for the German team, there is a footballer who has shone with his own light and with a much higher level than the rest of the squad. This is the Frenchman Marcus Thuram, who even played in the World Cup after being the best scorer for the German team. However, in recent weeks, the footballer has seen himself sent to the bench in a surprising event but with an obvious explanation, he refused to renew and was considering leaving as a free agent, a hypothesis that Borussia himself has refuted.
Ronald Virkus, the club’s sports director, confirms what is obvious, the club “has given up” Marcus, he says, and is aware that the Frenchman is leaving the club as a free agent at the end of the season and there is no stopping him this option. This fact is celebrated by his suitors, who by the way are many who wish to sign him, from Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Real Madrid, Premier League clubs, Serie A teams and Bayern Munich itself.
