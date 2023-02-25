Marcus Thuram is one of the footballers that is gaining the most strength in the transfer market in Europe. The forward will not continue within Borussia Mönchengladbach and the big clubs from the old continent already have his name on the list of possible reinforcements. But there is a club especially interested in signing him.
The fall in Manchester has returned FC Barcelona to its sporting reality. The culés continue to be a club under reconstruction, and although they have indeed improved their squad, they still have shortcomings within it. It is for this reason that the sports area is already taking accounts to define what movements they can make within the summer market, where they will look for reinforcements that will take the culés to the next level of competition.
One of the Barcelona squad’s priorities is to get a center forward signed to expand options in attack. It gives the impression that if it is not Robert Lewandowski, none of the other attackers can provide solutions in front of the goal. The list of options is extensive and in the last hours, one of the objectives that the coaching staff likes the most has been offered to the ranks of Barcelona. This is Marcus Thuram.
From Spain they report that the agent of the World Cup striker has formally offered him to Barcelona. The newspaper M.sport world He affirms that the scorer has an excess of options within the Premier League, the two giants of Madrid and PSG itself. However, the 25-year-old Frenchman’s desire is to follow in his father’s footsteps and continue his career within the culé team. Marcus’s profile is very popular in the Blaugrana sports area, and although the first option is Vitor Roque, today it is a fact that they have the Frenchman’s signature in their hands.
