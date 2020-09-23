Star all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that the confidence he got from a good performance in the Big Bash League and not putting too much pressure on himself helped him do well for his new team Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

Stoinis scored a 21-ball 53 in the first match against Kings XI Punjab to take the team to 157 for eight. He later took two wickets as the match went to super over and Delhi registered a win.

Stoinis, who scored 705 runs for Melbourne Stars in the BBL, said, “I am full of confidence this time.” Also, not putting too much responsibility on ourselves as usual. “

He said, “Sometimes when you are young and in a hurry, make extra effort to do well. I did not want to do anything like this this year. Even though only one match has taken place, let’s see otherwise it does not take long to change from hero to villain. My focus is on enjoying my game. “

Stoinis said that the balance of the Delhi Capitals team is right. He said, “There is Ricky Ponting as the coach who sets the high standards. We also have experienced players with the energy of young players. The balance of the team is very good. “Delhi will face Chennai Super Kings on Friday.