In the second match of the IPL 2020 being played on Sunday in Dubai, Marcus Stoynis scored 53 runs against Kings XI Punjab while playing for Delhi Capitals. With this, he recorded the record for scoring the fourth fastest fifty in the IPL. Delhi managed to score 57 runs in the final three overs with Stoinis contributing significantly. He scored 53 off 21 balls which included seven fours and three sixes.

Stoinis targeted Jordan and after hitting sixes and fours in the 18th over, the bowler hit two sixes and three fours in the last over of the innings to complete his half-century off just 20 balls. Jordan’s 30 runs in this over.

Earlier, captain Shreyas Iyer (39 off 32 balls, three sixes) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls, four fours) had added 73 runs for the fourth wicket. Shami took four wickets for 15 runs while debutant IPL leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi also made an impact and took one wicket for 22 runs. Sheldon Cottrell (2 for 24) also bowled an impressive first three overs.