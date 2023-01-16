After the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson, Manchester United, one of the biggest clubs in England and all of Europe, has gone through very bad times that are not in keeping with its prestigious history. They have passed a coach of the stature of José Mourinho but they have not been able to establish themselves or transform the Red Devils into protagonists again. Now, under Erik Ten Hag, the team seems to have found an ideal rhythm and is beginning to play at a very good level and a lot of this has to do with Marcus Rashford.
The young English striker made his debut with Manchester’s red team in the Europa League in the 2015/16 season and scored two goals after coming on for Martial. While his first Premier League match was in the classic against Arsenal and he stood out with another double. So all the English press began to call him United’s great hope and pressure began on his shoulders. All this at 18 years of age.
During the following seasons, he alternated good and bad moments (he spent a lot of time on the substitute bench) that even led him to be part of different rumors about a possible transfer. The arrival of Erik ten Hag to the historic substitute bench did nothing but relaunch the youth squad’s career, especially after having suffered very bad situations after having missed a penalty in the definition shootout of the Euro 2020 final with England.
From the outset, Ten Hag said that Rashford was untouchable for his project and that he would be one of the team’s leaders for the future. With the confidence of the new coach, the best moment of his career arrived. So far in the 2022/23 season, the 25-year-old player has played 26 games with 22 goal appearances (16 goals and 6 assists). This shows that he averages close to 1 goal participation every time he steps onto the field in a Reds jersey.
After having played in the World Cup with England, in which he was able to score 3 goals, his level of play has grown and the Old Trafford offices are happy. In the 7 games he has played since his return from Qatar he has provided 3 assists and scored 8 goals, including the winning goal in the classic against City.
Partly thanks to its level, United is the only English football team that is still in the race in all 4 competitions: it is 4th in the Premier League, one point behind its rival that is second, it is in the round of 32 of the Europa League where they will play Barcelona, in the FA Cup they will face Reading for the 4th Round and the Carabao Cup is in the semifinals being the top candidate for the title.
Thanks to his great performance, the Dutch manager has called for Rashford’s contract renewal immediately as his contract expires after the 2023/24 season and the other big European clubs will be looking to tempt the United youth squad, especially PSG who is already interested in your services.
Manchester United wants to return to the forefront of English football and then European football, but they have to continue taking firm steps under the command of Erik ten Hag. For this goal to be achieved, Marcus Rashord will play a fundamental role that now has the fans of the Old Trafford team dreaming of returning to the glory days.
