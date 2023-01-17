Marcus Rashford is having the best season of his career, the English attacker received the confidence of Erik Ten Hag who stated that he would recover the best version of the talented English attacker and former Ajax coach. At the moment the World Cup player for England in Qatar 2022, he is setting historic scoring figures for the club and is the key pillar for the Red Devils to be in the fight for the Premier League title.
At the moment, the forward was unilaterally renewed by Manchester United, a club that usually includes an automatic renewal clause in its players’ contracts, thus, Rahsford will not be able to leave as a free agent this summer, but in 2024 The scenario points to change and that is why the club is already working and trying to convince its star to sign a contract extension, which to date has not been accepted by the English all-rounder.
United have presented Marcus with an offer to be the highest paid in the club starting next summer, the Red Devils offer him more than 18 million euros per year, 6 million more than the 12 he receives at this point in his career However, the English player is not tempted by this offer and expects higher numbers, since teams with PSG can present him with better offers. The Red Devils have time ahead of them and they will continue trying to renew their best footballer.
#Marcus #Rashford #rejects #renewal #Manchester #United #millionaire #club #coming
Leave a Reply