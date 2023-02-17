Marcus Rashford could be considered the best soccer player today and from no point of view would that be an exaggeration. The English striker who is capable of playing on either of the two attacking wings or in the center of it is the player who has scored the most goals in the world so far in 2023, surpassing people like Mbappé and Haaland, leaving in Of course, the United leader has finally achieved that football that he showed so much since he was a youth.
Rashford against Barcelona has been in charge of exhibiting the best defense in all of Europe and his form is full and constantly improving. That being the case and refusing to renew for the moment with Manchester United, several of the best teams in the world are already evaluating trying to seek his signing in this summer market, one of them Arsenal since Mikel Arteta considers that he has the arrests to make English the best in the world.
From England they report that Arteta does not consider it vital to sign a center forward for the summer, for which reason he rejects the arrival of Lautaro, however, he has informed the board that if an attacker can be found in the summer, the ideal is Rashford Well, capable of playing at any point in the attack and that is a factor that makes Mikel delighted with the player, who could be tempted if they offer him to be the best paid in the entire Premier League.
