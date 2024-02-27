Marcus Lehto actually has left EA and Battlefield: the co-creator of Halo confirmed the news, which had been circulating for a few days, telling how things went and providing a first comment compared to what happened.

“Yes, I left Electronic Arts on my own initiativeand it was a really difficult decision to make,” Lehto wrote in a post on Twitter, confirming his farewell to EA and the helm of Battlefield.

“I want to thank the Battlefield community for letting me hear their voices as long as I could – your feedback will help make Battlefield stronger.”

“I wish the teams at Electronic Arts all the best for the future. In the meantime I'm going to take some time away from video games to understand what I want to do now.”