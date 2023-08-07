Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 06/08/2023 – 16:08 Share

Brazilian Marcus D’Almeida secured the bronze medal at the Archery World Championship in Berlin (Germany). This Sunday morning (6), the Brazilian ended up being beaten in the semifinal of the tournament by the Turkish Mete Gazoz, Olympic champion of the event, by 6 to 4. The medal was guaranteed against the Indonesian Arif Dwi Pangestu, who the athlete from Brazil beat by 6 to 4.

IT’S BRONZEEEEEEEEEEEEE It’s by Marcus D’Almeida at the Archery World Championship in Berlin After being overcome in a very tough semifinal against the Olympic champion, D’Almeida beats Indonesian Arif Pangestu by 6×3 and wins his 2nd medal in the world! Beautiful campaign from our… pic.twitter.com/awY9TksyPp — Team Brasil (@timebrasil) August 6, 2023

During the journey to the medal, D’Almeida passed, in the round of 16, by the Olympic runner-up Mauro Nespoli, and, in the quarterfinals, by the South Korean Kim Je-deok, owner of two gold medals in Olympic Games . This is the second medal followed by the Brazilian in the tournament. In 2021 he took silver.

The podium in the 2023 championship also guaranteed the presence of the Brazilian athlete in the next edition of the Olympic Games, which will be held in Paris (France), in 2024. Marcus, who currently leads the world ranking of the event, was in 33rd place in the Rio de Janeiro, in 2016, and completed the Tokyo Games in 9th place.