After three years of absence, the Formula 3 drivers will return to face one of the most beautiful and demanding challenges in motorsport, namely the Macau event. The FIA ​​Formula 3 and GT World Cups will be the protagonists of the 70th anniversary of the Macau Grand Prix on the weekend of 17 to 19 November, with a return to the historic track after a long wait due to the restrictions caused by the pandemic.

At the end of October the FIA ​​published the provisional list of entries for this year’s GP, with two-time winner Dan Ticktum and Richard Verschoor among the prominent names. Also joining these were Gabriele Minì and Ugo Ugochukwu, who, after some tests completed last month, will make his official debut in an F3 race during the Asian event.

However, just over ten days after the start of the action on the track, another top name has been added. Marcus Armstrong he will return to the cockpit of a Formula 3 car with MP Motorsport, four years after his second place in the FIA ​​F3 Championship with Prema.

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images Marcus Armstrong in 2019 during the Formula 3 season where he achieved second place

For the former Ferrari Driver Academy driver, currently involved in IndyCar, it will be the third appearance in Macau: he ranked eighth in 2018, with the old generation cars, repeating the same result in 2019. The New Zealander will join Mari Boya and Franco Colapinto, with the latter also taking part in the Formula 1 FP1 session in Abu Dhabi at the end of November at the wheel of the Williams FW45.

Armstrong will also be able to work with MP technical chief Paolo Angilella, an old acquaintance from his F3 days with Prema before the Italian changed team. “Marcus has some unfinished business and has worked with Paolo in the past, so the technical aspect is nothing new to him,” MP team manager Jeremy Cotterill told Motorsport.com.

“It’s difficult to say how it will go. It’s a limited format, knowledge of the track is an advantage, but having said that the only time we were there was with three rookies and we finished first [Verschoor] and sevenths [Liam Lawson]”Cotterill said of his team’s prospects.

Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Motorsport Images Armstrong currently races in IndyCar, where he is ranked as the 2023 rookie of the year

“I remember telling Trevor Carlin [Team Principal dell’omonima squadra rivale] as we crossed the finish line: ‘I thought everyone said it was difficult!’. But I am 100% sure that even if we win again, our weekend will not be as easy as in the past.”

The name of Armstrong leaves two only two places free in the list of entries, that is, one seat in Rodin Carlin and one in Hitech GP. In the meantime, however, there has also been a line-up change: Dutch driver Laurens van Hoepen, tenth in this year’s Alpine Regional Formula European Championship with ART Grand Prix, moves to the French team for his F3 debut in place of Gregoire Saucy.