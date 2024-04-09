Everyone has their priorities, and to Marcos Xam Pam (Madrid, 34 years old), the most important thing is to travel: “I think your life has to adapt to the trip, and not the other way around.” He tiktoker collecttransport and order Bicimad bicycles at night, and when he wakes up at noon he edits videos for his 140,000 followers on TikTok. He doesn't drink, smoke, or party. Everything he earns goes towards his travels.

Has just received the IATI award for “best travel tiktoker”, and his 1,500 euros prize has been donated to different NGOs. He doesn't want to show his face on his networks because he is not the protagonist. They are his travels, and his gaze into unknown corners of the world. And so he tells us how he lived his adventure in Guatemala. He just returned a few hours ago from the Latin country and receives us at his house where he lives in Madrid with his cat.

Ask. Where does the “I'm going to Guatemala for two weeks” come from?

Answer. I don't usually choose a destination for pleasure. I look at what is cheaper. And the Guatemalan team, well, it was a bit the same. To Guatemala, on low demand dates, the price of the flight usually ranges between 300-400 euros. And that's why I decided to go there. Besides, I didn't know anything about the country, nor had I missed anything there. And I don't regret it. The less you organize your trip to Guatemala, the better. I rented a car as soon as I arrived at the airport and my adventure began. I had also just returned from a trip to Mongolia where I didn't understand anyone. And well, I was encouraged by the fact that Spanish is spoken in Guatemala.

Q. The next question was how he organized the route.

R. What I did in Guatemala as soon as I arrived was open Google Maps and escape the capital (Guatemala City). I know they are prejudices, but I don't like capitals. I have traveled the country from the east coast of the Pacific to the border with Belize. I have seen incredible natural environments and very picturesque towns. The route without the pressure of the organization is much better.

Q. Let's talk about someone who particularly caught your attention.

R. I have made good friends during the trip. I stopped in a super-lost little town to recharge my energy and met a small group of young people. And I stayed there for two days. They all worked in the few businesses that were in town. I saw what their day to day life was like. They invited me to their house, we all ate as a family. I stay with them.

Q. So he says that Guatemalans are hospitable.

R. If I have to keep something from my trip, it is with the people. With your kindness. That grace of being able to sit with a person for hours and hours without getting tired. In short, his humility and purity. The one they want to know, the one they want to know, the one they want to ask you, the one you ask, the one they tell you…

Q. Any place you recommend?

R. There are two natural spaces that caught my attention. On the border with Mexico is the El Cimarrón hole. It is a crater 150 meters deep, and another 160 meters in diameter, in a particularly humid area of ​​the country. It's one of those places where we look very small. There are also the B'omb'il Pek caves. To get there you have to walk 40 minutes. But it is worth it, it is a place full of stalactites. There, I was about to get lost. There was a moment when I was scared shitless, but when I entered and saw the grotto, I was fascinated.

Q. What is there to eat in Guatemala?

R. In Guatemala there are many fried foods. Chickens, potatoes… But the most traditional are beef or chicken broths. In each house I stayed in they cook it with different vegetables, but in the end, the flavor is usually the same. In the areas that are closest to the border with Mexico you can eat tacos, or shucos [como bocadillos] and foods more typical of the neighboring country.

Q. Where can you eat all this?

R. At the food stalls that are everywhere. Plus, they are very cheap. Some fries can cost you like 50 cents.

Q. What is essential to take into account if we have very tight time?

R. I think what is dispensable is filling your suitcase with a lot of clothes. You only need a t-shirt, pants and some underwear, just in case.