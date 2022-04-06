Villarreal plays all his cards of the season in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, but it will not be easy. It will cross against the always difficult Bayern Munich that arrives as one of the candidates to stay with the ‘Orejona’.
In an exclusive interview for 90min, Marcos Senna, former player and current director of institutional relations for the Yellow Submarine, recounted his feelings prior to the duel against the Germans and was confident. In addition, he referred to the stage in which he played alongside Juan Román Riquelme and the reasons why, being champion of the Euro 2008, he did not participate in the 2010 World Cup.
Villarreal will face Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarterfinals. How do you envision this duel in the preview?
The feeling is very good because it is the third time Villarreal has played in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. Many memories come back to us, because we are a team with a few years in the First Division but a lot of history.
What aspects will Unai Emery have to take into account before Bayern’s game?
What we are going to try to do is not change our style. Obviously Bayern have their style, but we can’t help but put our own. These types of matches always suffer and even more so against one of the candidates to win the Champions League. We have to follow the line that we have been having, enjoy ourselves and the more we do it, the more chances of winning we will have.
You talk about style and Unai Emery has instilled his own into this team. Is he the best coach in the history of the institution?
When a great team has a great coach, things flow. Since Unai’s arrival we have won our first title and that was in the continental arena in the Europa League. It is true that Villarreal already had their style with touch football, but Emery brought a lot of confidence to the players and let the group know that they are capable of doing something great.
Did the title against Manchester United for the Europa League take a load off Villarreal after those semifinals in 2006 against Arsenal for the Champions League?
The fact that we have taken that weight off our shoulders does not mean that we are going to win all the titles. What we needed was to reach a final and win it and that’s what happened. The team has been showing very good football and anything can happen, even if it’s Bayern Munich.
Did you make any promises in case Villarreal wins the Champions League?
If we think about it, to be champion we have to win five games. It is very complicated but it is not impossible. It is complicated for us by history and budget, but football is won on the field.
Senna began playing professionally in Rio Branco in Brazil and later went through América FC, Corinthians, Juventude and Sao Caetano. In 2002 he moved to Villarreal where he remained until 2013. He became one of the fundamental players in the Submarino Amarillo midfield due to his temperament and vision of the game. He played 363 games and scored 33 goals.
Many Argentines have passed through the history of Villarreal and Riquelme has been one of the great exponents. What memory do you have of having shared a campus with Roman?
Villarreal began to sound in the world from the moment that Martín Palermo arrived, who did not stay long, but obviously exploded when Román arrived. Because of the football he brought, the fact of qualifying for the Champions League for the first time, reaching a semifinal. Roman here marked an era and people still have a lot of love for him. I enjoyed and learned a lot from him. I miss that time so much. Now that we are in the quarterfinals it is impossible not to remember what happened: Forlán Golden Shoe, Riquelme a show. He has marked an unforgettable time.
Was he the best player you played with?
One of the best, it would be unfair to choose one just because there have been many. At a media and sports level, he was the one who has given us the most. But obviously Forlán is there too, even his goals came from assists from Riquelme. He coincided with Robert Pirès, Santi Cazorla, Giuseppe Rossi… but at the media level it was Román.
What cultural aspects did the Argentines and Uruguayans instill in you?
The roast was already eaten in Brazil, with the picanha for example. What I learned is the way to do it when we got together.
Being Brazilian, you nationalized Spanish and had the opportunity to be directed by Luis Aragonés. What instilled in you at that stage in which they were able to consecrate themselves in Euro 2008?
What marked me a lot about Luis was his personality. Because being in a national team he works with great figures from great teams and you have to have a lot of capacity to have everything under control. He was very strict, serious and you could see that he was very fair, whoever was really in the best moment played. He was a very close coach towards his players, but with the press not so much to protect us. He marked an era in the National Team and in the clubs he passed through. I was with him three years and they were spectacular.
What do you feel you were missing to be part of the squad at South Africa 2010?
I think the coach lacked more, because he had doubts about taking me or Javi Martínez and in the end he opted for him because he believed he could use him as a central defender and midfielder. I think it was a matter of minor details that usually happen in all teams. I would have liked but in the end I understood that in football it is like that.
Who are your candidates to stay with the Qatar World Cup 2022?
Argentina and Brazil are always the candidates from South America. And in Europe the big ones except Italy, which is not there. Holland, Germany, Spain, Portugal, England, Belgium, are great teams. France is one of the most difficult and is very strong.
Do you think it could be Gerard Moreno’s World Cup?
It can be, but it happens because he doesn’t get injured. This year has been a very difficult one for him, but if he manages to finish the season well, he is one of the great players who can help Spain. It is a great opportunity for him to be summoned and have a great World Cup.
#Marcos #Senna #lifted #weight #shoulders #winning #Europa #League #Emery #gave #players #confidence
Leave a Reply