Italian media reported earlier today that Senesi would be in the selection for Italy and Argentina also announced the selection later on Friday evening. Between the names of, among others, Lionel Messi and Ajax defenders Lisandro Martínez and Nicolás Tagliafico, the name of the Feyenoord defender was also included.

The 25-year-old defender was born in Argentina, but also has an Italian passport. Senesi did play his youth internationals for Argentina.

The match between Italy and Argentina is called Finalissima, a match between the champion of Europe (Italy) and the champion of South America (Argentina). Italy became European champions by beating England in the final of the European Championship, Argentina defeated Brazil in the final of the Copa America.

