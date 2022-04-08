The Italian team was left out of the World Cup dispute for the second time in a row facing Qatar 2022 (it had already happened in Russia 2018), and although in the middle they became champions of the European Championship, in the “Tano” team They are looking for a renewal so that such a sports disaster does not happen again.
In this line, the coach Roberto Mancini thinks about being able to summon a Mark SenesiArgentine defender who plays for Feyenoord in the Netherlands and is remembered by Argentine soccer fans for his performance in San Lorenzo de Almagro.
Without being considered by Lionel Scaloni for his country, the left-handed defender has the chance to represent Italy since he has that passport, so he will have to decide what to do in the event of receiving Mancini’s call, which seems very likely according to has transpired.
The peculiarity is that if the will of both parties is confirmed, Senesi could debut against the Argentine team in “La Finalissima”, on June 1 of this year at Wembley Stadium, a match that will award a star to the winner between the crowned Copa América (Argentina) and the Euro (Italy).
was the site SeriesANews the one who stated that Senesi could join the Scuadra Azzurra: although he has played games with the “albiceleste” in the U-20 and U-23, he has not yet debuted with the major. Will he play for Italy?
