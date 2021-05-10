The only Murcian representative in the European Parliament regrets “the lack of visibility” in Brussels and trusts the EU funds “for the change of model that we need” Marcos Ros, in a place in the orchard of Los Ramos (Murcia); in the background, the hermitage of Rocamora. / MARTÍNEZ BUESO MIGUEL RUBIO Monday, 10 May 2021, 02:25



Architect, teacher and socialist. With these three terms, and in that order, Marcos Ros Sempere (Murcia, 1974) is presented. On the occasion of Europe Day, which was held yesterday, the only Murcian representative in the European Parliament regrets that the Region barely has visibility in Brussels. «It has not been known to promote our potential and our b