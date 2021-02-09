Marcos Rojo has been working and getting ready since he arrived in Boca. He does it separately, with a specific follow-up, but without the rush of the calendar, the one that marks the restart of the competition for this weekend. They do not rush in privacy. Neither the footballer who left Manchester United nor the coaching staff because they know that the goal for the left-handed central defender is in the medium term.

Just as it happened with the arrivals of Edwin Cardona, Diego Pulpo González, Agustín Almendra and Cristian Pavón, the first task is to evaluate to know at what point of pace it is compared to the rest of the squad. This also happened with Rojo, who he demanded in his first training to draw conclusions and diagram a job during the weeks.

The former Estudiantes de La Plata spent more than 18 months with almost no official competition. Between the pandemic, his injury at the La Plata club and inactivity in England, the set-up for the 30-year-old has to do with taking him so that once he is available to the coach, they do not have to lose him for more weather.

Boca presented Marcos Rojo, the first reinforcement for this season. Photo: Boca Juniors Press

Doors inside the club, beyond the player’s logical anxieties, want Rojo to work like this for at least two more weeks. And then he did start the ball work alongside his teammates to take the idea of ​​the game and also the appearance of an eleven that with his entry will change, because Izquierdoz will become the first central marker of the rear.

After all, with the departure of the youthful Gastón Ávila to Rosario Central, Rojo will be the only left-hander in the last row. Something that Russo noted as a weakness with Junior Alonso’s departure.

With Lisandro López and Carlos Zambrano competing Today for a place to play next to Izquierdoz for the premiere, the competition will then become that of the three to find out how the starting duo with Rojo on the left side will be ready. Will Russo try variants in this local tournament as he prepares for the start of the Copa Libertadores in April? It is the idea, beyond looking for another title.

But just as the coach used the Maradona Cup to film the usual “substitutes”, now the start of the tournament will be similar. He will adjust pieces but he will also look for the best possible eleven, with almost the same surnames available.

Delgado, Rojo and Ameal in the presentation. (Photo: Luciano Thieberger).

Izquierdoz, in addition to being sub-captain, is a fixture in this Boca. The 81 games (three goals) and three titles in Boca also led him to position himself from another place of descent. So much so that even in June 2020 the club updated his contract to prevent his departure. His level made him indisputable, but he also admitted that he prefers to play as the first central marker. Thus, with Red in fullness, the ideal duo would have them.

Zambrano arrived in 2020 with the idea of ​​winning a place. Like all foreigners, the time of adaptation to the club and Argentine football, he fulfilled it with good and bad performances. He has 14 official matches and started almost all the games that led Boca to win the Maradona tournament.

The 51 games and 7 goals of Lisandro López make him a footballer with a more than favorable path in Boca. That is why he ended up starting with Izquierdoz, in a duo that beyond the specific errors in the return game against Santos, was at the height of the competition. That is why your site must defend it on a day-to-day basis.