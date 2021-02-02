Marcos Rojo is already a Boca player. And it is a special incorporation, with a surname of hierarchy that drags a giant trajectory that includes two World Cups and years in Europe. After calls from River and Estudiantes, the central chose to arrive at Brandsen 805. And he spoke in his presentation.

“I am very happy to be here. There were calls from other clubs but I had already been talking with Román, it was hard work, but I was able to sign and I am very happy to be in this club. Boca is the largest in Argentina, of the greatest in the World. I had to play in Manchester for six years and I already talked to the coach about what I can give, “said the 30-year-old defender, who appeared at the conference with Jorge Amor Ameal and Marcelo Delgado, member of the Soccer council that carried out the negotiation.

“The contact with Román was always there. He called me last year and in December he insisted, he told me it was time to come. I spoke with Estudiantes, I chatted with Sebastián (Verón) and I am grateful to the club and all its fans, but today I have to defend this shirt and I’m going to do it as always. Not only did they call me from River and Students, but from everywhere. But I had given Roman my word and I wanted to be here, “said Rojo, who will already train with the squad led by Miguel Ángel Russo to get ready from the physical but much more from the football.

Born in Estudiantes de La Plata as a central defender and with an entire career on the left side, the defender also told the first talks he had with the coach. “With Russo we talk about football, the role that I am going to occupy. From what he told me he will use me as a center back. Obviously I can also be in the wing, but the idea is to play as center because it is a position that I know well” , described who already posed with number 6 on his shirt.