Boca beat Tigre 3-0 and became champion of the Professional League Cup. Marcos Rojo was once again one of the figures in defense, he opened the scoring with a great header (with Marinelli responsible) and was the protagonist of one of the controversies of the days.
After the match, the players stayed on the playing field celebrating and took advantage of the presence of their friends and family. The defender was caught on camera smoking and generated a strong controversy.
Hours later, when asked about this situation, Rojo sought to remove drama. “Yes, I was waiting for it, I had to win first“He declared in dialogue with Step by Step and showing that it was an idea he had thought of.
On the other hand, he took the opportunity to send greetings to Agustín Almendra, who was removed from the campus due to his behavioral problems. : “Me said he was never going to score a goal. He is a great friend, I love him very much, it is a pity that he is not here, but this is also his, “she said.
Rojo continued with the controversy in networks and decided to upload an image of Michael Jordan with a cigar in his mouth (in a celebration with the Chicago Bulls).
