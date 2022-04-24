In Santiago del Estero, Boca Juniors was able to cut the losing streak and won again: “Xeneize” won 2-1 against Central Cordoba for the 2022 Professional League Cup with a double from Eduardo Salvio and now in good spirits to face Corinthians for the Copa Libertadores.
the referent red frames He broke the silence and referred to the hard time they had been going through, where the continuity of the DT had been questioned Sebastian Battaglia by much of the sports press.
“We needed a lot to win, we were a little hit by the present. We knew we had to improve, that we had to get a victory that we hadn’t given us for a long time and luckily it happened to us tonight,” the defender began on ESPN. “Hopefully it will be a starting point for what is to come and that it will provide calm and tranquility to continue working”outlined.
Then, the former Manchester United was consulted by the meetings between the squad and leaders, and nothing was saved: “It is always positive to chat, talk, tell us things face to face. I think that does very well. The talk we had with both Román and Seba was positive, and between us. It was a bit like that: telling us things to our faces, and today we saw the work”he added.
“The attitude is never lacking, the desire. The other day we ran a lot. Out there in desperation we lost order a bit, that caused the worst that was seen of us. Today we try to be organized. We know the hierarchy we have from midfield forward. You just have to find calm and the spaces will appear“, he finished.
#Marcos #Rojo #details #talk #Riquelme #faces
