After the victory of Boca Juniors against Tigre by 3 to 0, last Sunday, and in the middle of the celebrations for the new title of the League Cup of Argentina, Marcos Rojo was captured by television cameras undertaking a curious action. The defender was sitting on the lawn of the Mario Kempes in Córdoba smoking a cigarette, next to his baby daughter.

The image quickly went viral on social media. Internet users pointed him out for setting a bad example and affecting his daughter’s health. There is still no certainty as to whether or not there will be a penalty for his attitude on the field of play. Regarding the match, and beyond what happened, the xeneize player had an important intervention that tipped the balance in favor of Boca.

The former soccer player for the Argentine National Team scored 1-0 for Boca, the goal that opened the way for him to the title. The defender jumped higher than everyone and with a lot of power headed into the middle of the arc. Gonzalo Marinelli could not stop the attack: the ball slipped out of his hands and entered.

The goals from Frank Fabra and Luis Vásquez would end up sentencing the victory over Tigre. Sebastián Battaglia’s team will play their next game on Thursday against Deportivo Cali for the Copa Libertadores, a match they must win to ensure a place in the round of 16.

Red’s response

The player xeineize limited himself to sharing a photo on his Instagram account that ironically alludes to the controversy.

The former Student player uploaded a series of images in which he can be seen raising the 2022 Professional League cup, hugging his wife and two daughters and celebrating with the rest of his teammates. Along with these, he also shared a curious photo of Michael Jordan.

In said image, the legendary Chicago Bulls basketball player holds a cigar in his mouth and forms the number three with his fingers, in reference to winning his third NBA championship with the Bulls. Meanwhile, Rojo decorated the story with four “smiley faces” and three hearts with the colors of Boca.

Marcos Rojo used an image of Michael Jordan to defend himself against questions about his celebrations after Boca’s triumph. pic.twitter.com/x46fzdZmCF – Football Report (@Reporte_Futbol) May 24, 2022

