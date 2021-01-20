The closing of the season found Boca champion again, despite the fact that it did not achieve the highest goal, the seventh Libertadores. However, soccer gives revenge. And while the obtaining of the 70th star is being celebrated, the leaders are already thinking about the squad that will compete for the maximum continental trophy of 2021. In that sense, the cannons were aimed to incorporate the first figure. It is about Marcos Rojo, who is torn between accepting the blue and gold proposal or returning to Estudiantes, his home club.

Mouth made him a proposal for three years and at Brandsen 805, this time, they are optimistic. “Can be done”, a senior management source told Clarion. In the middle of last year, Juan Román Riquelme himself contacted Rojo, but the player declined the offer of the idol vice president. “Roman called me, me. I was excited, he’s an idol, my old man is a Boca fan. I grew up watching him. We talked and I told him about the situation, we agreed to talk, ”said the 30-year-old footballer in July.

Then, he also clarified: “At first it moved me. Afterwards, I thought about it and told him that it was not the time to go to Boca. The people of Estudiantes received me like an idol, they opened their doors for me. I cannot go to Boca now having played only one game, I would not speak well of myself ”.

Past of Selection. Marcos Rojo, scorer of the goal against Nigeria in Russia 2018, celebrates with Lionel Messi. In the last time he played little and nothing. (AFP)

On February 17, 2020, Rojo played Defense and Justice for the 20th date of the Super League. The days after, in the preview of the duel against River, tore the biceps femoris of the left leg. The pandemic interrupted the activity and he could no longer wear the red and white shirt.

The former defender of the Argentine National Team, who can serve as a defender or a left-back, stayed in our country. He hired a personal trainer to stay in shape. Meanwhile, in England, his agent seeks to negotiate the departure of Manchester United. The English club informed him that it will not take it into account, but is waiting for an offer for his card. If you don’t arrive before January 31, when the Premier League pass book closes, you will be a free player.

Kristian Bereit is behind the Red theme. He is a member of Stellar Group Ltd, the British company representing footballers that has in its portfolio, among others, Gareth Bale (Tottenham), Saúl Iñiguez (Atlético de Madrid), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus) and other Argentines, as the case may be. by Sergio Romero, Guido Carrillo and Ezequiel Schelotto.

Why now would you accept to play in Boca? Students cannot compete financially. It is not by chance that Diego Braghieri (he will play in San Lorenzo) and Cristian Lema have been polled. However, Juan Sebastián Verón presses and Rojo is uncomfortable. In La Plata they do not consider it out of the question, but they know that it will be difficult to overturn the balance.

Meanwhile, it transpired that the Football Council wants a right back (they are not satisfied with Leonardo Jara or Julio Buffarini, who would leave in June), a central midfielder and a center forward (Franco Soldano’s loan expires in the middle of the year and will not be renewed).

With the exception of Carlos Tevez, the emblem of the squad, they will hear offers for all the players. “Many say they want to go; first, they are going to have to bring a proposal, nobody is going to go free ”, those who walk the corridors of the Bombonera slipped. In the last hours, Mauro Zárate and Eduardo Salvio expressed their intention to leave.