Marcos Rojo will be the player in Boca and will become the strongest pass from a static market in domestic football. Shortly after his 31st birthday, after a long inactivity at Manchester United and after a fleeting and unproductive step by Estudiantes de La Plata in this 2020 marked by fire by the pandemic, the central marker, World Cup in 2014 and 2018 with the The Argentine national team is facing a key stage: for the next two seasons it will wear the shirt of the last two-time Argentine soccer champion with the idea of ​​empowering a team that is behind more titles and the conquest of the much-prized seventh Copa Libertadores. However,what can Red bring you, besides hierarchy, to the set of Miguel Angel Russo?

In the initial evaluation made by Juan Román Riquelme, vice president of the club and head of the Football Council, and the coach, the left-handed central defender will arrive to make up for the loss of Junior Alonso, who emigrated from Boca in June 2020 and his hole was never covered. But their contribution will not be limited to filling a gap.

Russo will now have a strong fourth central marker who joins Lisandro López, Carlos Izquierdoz and the Peruvian Carlos Zambrano. Given the vacancy that Junior Alonso had left, the DT had started filming the youthful Gastón Ávila, who was also the only left-handed man in that position. Thus, with these variants, the internal competition will take place in a different way and that, as they wait in the corridors of the Bombonera, will raise the level of all.

Marcos Rojo barely played a game in his last stint at Estudiantes. Photo: Fotobaires

In turn, the arrival of Rojo will provide the technical director with options when setting up the team. Because in addition to being a central marker, the former Manchester United also knows what it is like to position himself as a left back. And, in certain games with clenched teeth, Boca’s idea is to protect that band more with a player with more defensive than offensive resources. And there is something else: Red also adapts to the idea of ​​stopping a possible line of three (or five) because he worked on it both during his time at Estudiantes and in the National Team.

The first challenge for the southpaw will be get well from the physical and then adjust the football. That is why in Boca they take their arrival thinking in the medium term and not so much in the immediate. Even the operation was done much earlier than expected because Riquelme and company believed that they would only have it available in June.

That is why the main thing now will be to recover it after almost two years with minimal competition in the English Premier League – it was not taken into account even to go to the bank by Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in Manchester United – and in Students – it arrived in January 2020 for six months and barely played a game because of a tear before the ball stopped due to the pandemic.

Marcos Rojo had very little participation in his last spell at Manchester United. Photo: AP

In addition to what you can contribute to the game, Boca also adds with the landing of Rojo a potential benchmark indoors. With an extensive international journey -before his stay at Manchester United he passed through Spartak in Moscow and Sporting in Lisbon- and with proven experience in the National Team, where he also showed his best version. The “lock” How much is weighed indoors in the changing rooms is all with the center-back who Messi hung around his neck to celebrate Argentina’s goal against Nigeria in the World Cup in Russia. It’s not little. Not everyone plays two world cups.

“It is adding a boy to the squad who was a finalist in a World Cup. Those players know of demands… “, they told Clarín from the club. You also have to pay attention to something: the media exposure that Rojo usually has from his social networks will now have a huge sounding board like Boca’s. It will be necessary to see if he chooses to download a little profile.

In the assembly of the establishment, in addition, there is an anticipated look. With the transfer market closed in Europe – the doors of the United States MLS are still open, while Brazil will only have a green light in March to make hires – Boca’s calm lies in securing its centrals until June. And he can even negotiate someone in the middle of the year because he has youths who are adding filming in training. In addition to Ávila – his representative is looking for a club for him to have minutes of play – Renzo Giampaoli appears in the day-to-day training of the professional team.