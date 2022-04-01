The last March 30, Martin Arredondo He appeared in “Amor y fuego” and denied being the alleged sexual aggressor of Mónica Cabrejos. In his releases, the producer assured that, on one occasion, the host of “On the sixth day” invited him and Mark Rodriguez, former production member of “Public Enemies”, to a movie outing in Larcomar. Seeing himself involved, the latter decided to speak out.

Through an extensive publication on his Facebook account, Rodríguez confirmed that this event occurred, but he denied his colleague, pointing out that the journalist was not the one who paid for the departure.

Did Mónica Cabrejos invite Martín Arredondo to the movies?

“ It did happen, but not as Mr. Arredondo indicated, that she was the one who invited . Mónica’s friends (Cabrejos) know that she is devoted to the ‘virgin of the fist’ and that it is impossible for her to pay for tickets for three people on a Sunday (the most expensive day) (…) It sounds funny, but it is evident that Monica wouldn’t do it.”

“I have no evidence of harassment, or anything like that, but I can say, having lived with Mr. Arredondo for so many years, that he is a great journalist, but a lousy leader,” he added. Mark Rodriguez.

Marcos Rodríguez on Martín Arredondo: “He is a bad person”

Next, the former production member said that he suffered an episode of rape and that, despite having a great friendship with Martin ArredondoHe never expressed any concern.

Likewise, he explained that he decided to stop working on the program because he was diagnosed with depression and hyperhidrosis, and that, when Aldo Miyashiro consulted the reason for his absence, Arredondo said that they no longer worked with him because he did not perform well and because “I no longer worked the same, that I had problems with my body, that I smelled bad, that I went to work in a state that seemed drugged or drunk.”

“Five years later, he mentions my name again, to use me as a witness. Ha. I don’t know if he is a stalker, I don’t know, but what is clear to me is that she is a bad leader, a bad friend and a bad person, “he sentenced regarding the case of Mónica Cabrejos.