Astronaut should be part of the slate of the pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo and former Minister of Infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) should support former Minister of Science and Technology Marcos Pontes (PL) for the position of senator for São Paulo. The information was confirmed by the astronaut’s advice to the Power 360this Saturday (23.Jul.2022).

Pontes says he will be part of the ticket of former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), pre-candidate for governor of the state. Bolsonaro had on his radar to support the Senate for São Paulo, in addition to Pontes, the deputy Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) and the deputy and pastor Marco Feliciano (PL-SP). The vacancy belongs to the acronym of the Chief Executive, the PL, for having ceded to the PSD the pre-candidacy of deputy governor on Tarcísio’s ticket.

Feliciano was the name of the evangelical bench. He withdrew his candidacy for the Senate on Thursday (July 21) for “a single candidate from the right“, as released on the social networks.

Another possible name with Bolsonaro’s support would be presenter José Luiz Datena, affiliated with the PSC, who gave up running on June 30 and opened space for the dispute between Bolsonar candidates. Before leaving the government in March to make his candidacy for Congress viable, Pontes had announced that he would run for a seat in the Chamber, for which he was a pre-candidate.

The Republicans’ convention that will formalize Tarcísio de Freitas’ candidacy will be on July 30 and will have the participation of Bolsonaro, released the former head of the Infrastructure folder at Twitter.