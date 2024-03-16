Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/16/2024 – 20:53

Senator Marcos Pontes (PL-SP) called on a businessman who was investigated for financing 8 de Janeiro to be a pre-candidate for mayor of Itapetininga, in the interior of São Paulo. The Federal Police carried out searches against Milton de Oliveira Júnior, who is also president of the PL directory in the municipality, in the 13th phase of Operation Lesa Pátria, in June last year.

Pontes declared that the businessman has “values ​​that the party defends” and stated that he was “aware of the investigation” into his supporter, but, “as the name says, an investigation, not a conviction”. The senator noted that, “if there is a conviction that discredits the pre-candidate, the nomination will certainly be reviewed, as will the legal situation of all other candidates”.

In a statement, lawyer Fábio Coelho, who defends the businessman, stated that Oliveira Júnior has an “unblemished reputation” and “does not have any civil or criminal proceedings, in any judicial sphere”. According to Coelho, the belongings seized from the businessman have already been returned by the Federal Police.

“The alleged facts (about January 8) are still in the inquisitorial phase and have not even become a process,” said the lawyer. (Read more below)

In a video published by the businessman's profile, on a social network, Marcos Pontes reports that he was “looking for names, which are good names for pre-candidates for mayor, councilors in the region”. The senator recorded the images alongside Oliveira Júnior, at Guarulhos International Airport (SP).

“I came here with a proposal for him after looking at several names, so that he accepts, or not, to be our pre-candidate for mayor of Itapetininga”, said Pontes. “We finished the conversation just now. He accepted a very important mission. Difficult, important, but I'm sure he will succeed. Milton, thank you for your commitment.”

Then, the businessman states that it is “an honor” to be at the senator’s side. “I say that, faced with a request from you, I could not say 'no'. It is the first time that I present myself as a political option for the city, I hope to have your support”, he stated.

Marcos Pontes responds. “Without a doubt, without a doubt.”

Oliveira Júnior then says that he places himself as a pre-candidate for the 2024 elections for the position of mayor, for the Liberal Party. “It's the party that I love, that I have people that I admire, you, (former) president (Jair) Bolsonaro, so many very good deputies, it's where I feel at home,” he declared. “I want to thank you very much and say that mission given is mission accomplished. Let’s move on.”

Attack

On January 8, 2023, radical Bolsonaro supporters invaded and vandalized the headquarters of the Three Powers in Brasília. Oliveira Júnior stated, in April last year, during a radio program, that he had contributed to some extremists who had gone to the capital.

“I helped patriots go to Brasília to protest against an illegitimate government. I'm not afraid of justice. I contributed. I send PIX receipts. It’s there, with the CPF number,” he said.

The businessman then published a clarification note, in which he explained the type of help he had provided. Oliveira Júnior also said that he condemned “the damage caused” on January 8, during the radio program.

“The assistance I requested was to meet a friend's request for food during the return trip from Brasília on November 20, 2022, that is, long before and nothing related to the acts of depredation of public property in 8 January 2023?, he stated.

“I make myself available to all authorities for any clarifications regarding my commitment to Brazilian democracy. When I stated that I do not fear justice, it is because I have always respected the Constitution and the laws in force.”

Lesa Pátria has already launched 25 phases to date. The first stage was opened 12 days after the anti-democratic acts in 2023. The operation investigates alleged crimes of violent abolition of the Democratic Rule of Law, coup d'état, qualified damage, criminal association, incitement to crime and destruction and deterioration or destruction of property especially protected.

In a note, senator Marcos Pontes declared that “the pre-candidate Milton in question is a recognized supporter of the Liberal Party (PL) with the values ​​that the party defends: family, God, country and freedom”. Pontes reported that he was “aware of the investigation that concerns him at the moment and, as the name says, an investigation, not a conviction”.

“It is also known that the objects seized for investigation at the pre-candidate’s residence have already been released by the Federal Police without any indication of involvement in the acts of January 8th,” he stated.

The parliamentarian noted that the businessman's criminal certificate “demonstrates that until today (03/16/2024)” there is nothing that discredits him. “If there is a conviction that discredits the pre-candidate, the nomination will certainly be reviewed, as will the legal situation of all other candidates”, he pointed out.

“Although it is common to have politicians investigated and even convicted in the current government, it is important that we take these situations very seriously so that a good example is set.”

Lawyer Fábio Coelho, who represents Milton Oliveira Júnior, stated that the businessman has an “unblemished reputation” and “does not have any civil or criminal proceedings, in any judicial sphere”.

Coelho noted that the facts investigated in the January 8 investigation “are still in the inquisitorial phase and have not even become a process”. “My client is cooperating with the Court in everything he has to do and has already had his assets returned by the Federal Police, without any indication of his involvement in the undemocratic acts of January 8th, which, in fact, he never agreed or supported”, pointed out the defender.

The lawyer also pointed out that Oliveira Júnior's criminal record and electoral clearance certificates prove his “complete qualification to run for any elective position”.