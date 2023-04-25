The president of the Republicans, Marcos Pereira, was reappointed for another 4 years at the head of the party. In his speech this Monday, the 24th, he spoke of working to build a presidential candidacy for the 2026 elections.

The natural name is the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas, who was at the ceremony. Marcos Pereira wanted to convey proximity to the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), who participated in the ceremony.

Lira was the only non-Republican politician seated at the event’s main table. Republicans are in a different block than Lira’s block in the House. Pereira said that this does not mean distance from the President of the House.

Pereira is a likely candidate to succeed Lira in the Chamber, in 2025. The group closest to the current president, however, has Elmar Nascimento (União-BA) as the strongest name.

Marcos Pereira said that the acronym is committed to tax reform. It is a priority agenda of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PL), of which the party is not an ally.

The reappointed president of the Republicans said that the acronym is the only one that has grown since its foundation. He also reaffirmed the party’s conservative character. He spoke of defending the family, customs, the market economy and other agendas dear to this political group.

At the beginning of the speech, he greeted “all” and said that this included women and other people. “As far as it depends on me, grammar and common sense will be preserved,” she declared.

He also mentioned the proximity of the party with PT governments and the left in its early years. He said this was not a problem, but that the party had “its own ideological path to travel”, he said.