In the months when he was leaving the government forced by the defeat of Mauricio Macri in the 2019 elections, Marcos Peña moved to Pilar. After years of waking up to radios, going to bed after arriving from TV studios and speaking several times a week with journalists, the former chief of staff adopted a practically underground profile. He no longer spoke to the press in public and his twitter account @marquitospena – a tool he used to spread his political ideas for ten years – was silent since December 5, 2019.

Only a meeting of his last year with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta was known – despite the fact that neither of them had any intention of spreading it – some talk with María Eugenia Vidal aimed at closing wounds, conversations with Macri and some photos with leaders of the PRO from the interior of the country in one of his tours through the provinces.

That situation is changing. Last month, Peña traveled to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo to meet with Luciano Huck, a star of the Globo channel who for years has been analyzing making the leap into politics.

Luciano Huck, Brazilian TV presenter.

Huck is a kind of Marcelo Tinelli from Brazil, that in his program on Saturdays Caldeirão do Huck For decades it has combined entertainment, contests and the preaching of solidarity and caring for the environment. Already in 2017, Luis Ignacio Lula Da Silva asked him to run for office and called him The Candidate of O Globo.

The Brazilian media and analysts believe that Huck – a man located in the center right who at the time called for a vote for Jair Bolsonaro to prevent the triumph of the left – could have his chance from now on, with Bolsonaro’s decline in popularity. The president has fallen a lot since he was elected in January 2019, but he is still competitive. As UOL columnist Tahís Oyama wrote this week – who revealed Peña’s trip to Brazil – if Huck is convinced that he could get into a ballot against Bolsonaro or against the candidate of the Workers’ Party will be launched into the competition by succession.

Peña, they confirm from his surroundings, was meeting with Huck in Rio de Janeiro two weeks ago and then he traveled to São Paulo to meet two people from the TV star’s social media team. “They spoke several times about the Brazilian political landscape“he told Clarion a man who worked during the Cambiemos con Peña government.

The former chief of staff began to advise various politicians in the region, and, according to those who work with him, Huck is on that list. “He works as a consultant outside the country, but in here he continues to speak with those of the PRO from politics,” completed the same former official.

Huck not a stranger to the PRO. The TV host spoke several times with Macri and last year, even a call from the Brazilian was broadcast to ask for “management advice.” Folha de S. Paulo published that Macri and Huck talked for an hour.

It was his own Macri who introduced his star advisor to Huck, and thus they began to speak of the possibilities that are opened to Huck in the politics of the regional giant.

It’s not the only connection Huck has to that party. Besides having his TV show, Huck is an entrepreneur, and through its investment fund is Tembici partner, the orange-colored bike sharing company that hired the government of Rodríguez Larreta for the City of Buenos Aires.

Look also

