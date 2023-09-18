Like the flames that surround the Phoenix Bird in its resurrection, Marcos Patiño’s voice embraced the very essence of Ikki, one of the main characters of the indelible series ‘The Knights of the Zodiac’. The actor returned to Peru to demonstrate that there are sounds that unite people and live like an echo in the hearts of those who heard them.

“Peru is my second home in South America. I feel very welcomed. I love coming,” declares Marcos, who was the special guest of the Animatissimo symphonic concert, in tribute to this story written by Masami Kurumada in 1983 and arrived in Peru in 1994.

‘Dragon Ball’ and ‘Superchampions’

Marcos Patiño dubbed the voices of various anime characters. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela (URPI-LR)

Patiño, in addition to Ikki in ‘Los Caballeros del Zodiaco’, dubbed Vicious in ‘Cowboy Bebop’; Kingpin in ‘Spider Man’; Alf, Tom, Jack and Eddie in ‘Supercampeones’; Majin Boo from ‘Dragon Ball Z Kai’; as well as characters from novels, such as Said in ‘The Clone’. The list goes on.

“This year I celebrate 34 years in the industry. “I am an actor, I am a director, I am a producer and a businessman within the dubbing industry,” he summarizes, satisfied.

However, the Phoenix Bird marked a breaking point. “It is a very long career, but without a doubt the Phoenix Bird of ‘Knights of the Zodiac’ has marked my career. He is a character that is a whole philosophy. Being reborn from his ashes, never giving up, having that solidarity, capable of giving one’s life, makes him a very real character, with very human values,” he comments.

How much of Ikki is there in you, of this sense of resilience? “He is a character who guides me every day of my life. On many occasions when I can’t find the way out, I say what the Phoenix would do at this moment. And many times he has told me ‘this Phoenix would never give up, don’t give up, fight’. A great lesson for everyone, not just for me,” he answers.

Many, like Marcos Patiño, get a phoenix tattoo, to mark their rebellion in the face of adversity. “There is no human being who at some point has not been depressed, defeated, failed. He does not exist because he is a human condition. I am not the Phoenix. I give him the voice, but this character has taught me to be reborn from our ashes, from my ashes, as he has taught us all. “Everyone in the world and in life, all of us, are Phoenix Birds,” he maintains.

The best battle

In the saga, Ikki has many fights, but the mystical, physical and mental fight he had with Shaka, the golden knight of Virgo, earned him the embrace of the public. “Without a doubt, there are 1,000 battles, but Shaka of Virgo is the most important for me,” confirms Marcos.

While we speak, everyone asks Patiño for greetings with the voice of Ikki, who in each shout raised a promise of victory in the midst of the darkness.

“We have to dream and fight for our dreams until we achieve them, because once we stop dreaming we stop living. Many thanks to my friends from Peru. [Usa la voz de Ikki y prosigue] Elevate your cosmos and never give up in the face of adversity. And remember that you don’t play with the Peruvians and the Phoenix Bird. “Hail Phoenix!!!”