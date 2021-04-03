The Yecla City Council has convened an extraordinary and urgent plenary session for this Saturday, April 3, at 10:00 a.m., in which Marcos Ortuño Soto will officially present the resignation of the positions of mayor and councilor of the Consistory to join the regional government of López Miras.

As established by the General Electoral Regime Law, after the resignation of the mayor is officially formalized in this plenary session, an extraordinary plenary session must be convened within a maximum period of ten days, where the proposed candidate will be elected by vote to fill the vacancy.

In that plenary session, candidates for mayor will be those who head the electoral lists in the last municipal elections. In the case of the Popular Party, a party that has the absolute majority of the Municipal Corporation, the candidate for mayor would be María Remedios Lajara Domínguez.

The procedure to be followed in this extraordinary session is similar to that which takes place after the municipal elections. An age table must be constituted, the proposed candidacy will be voted on and after his election he will take possession of the mayor’s office in this same session.

The incorporation of the councilor who must replace Marcos Ortuño, will occur later once the Electoral Board receives the communication of the agreement of the municipal plenary session, and sends the accreditation that allows the new mayor to take office. In this case, Pedro Lorenzo Pérez, who appeared on the electoral list of the Popular Party in position number 13, would be the councilor.

The ordinary plenary session of the Municipal Corporation called for Monday, April 5, will be held under the presidency of María Remedios Lajara who, as first deputy mayor, will replace the current mayor, once his resignation is formalized this Saturday, and until the plenary session where the election of the new mayor of the city will take place.