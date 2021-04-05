«Cartagena is the tourist capital of the Region. Let it be very clear and that no one doubts that the headquarters of the Ministry of Tourism will continue to be here, because it was a decision of the president of the regional government, Fernando López Miras, who reiterates his commitment to this city, “said Marcos Ortuño , this Monday, at the gates of the Foro Building in Cartagena. For this reason, the visit to its premises, on Campos Street, together with the mayor, Ana Belén Casejón; the deputy mayor, Noelia Arroyo, and the deputy mayor, Manuel Padín, was Ortuño’s first appearance in office.

“There is much work to be done. There will be a perfect coordination between the regional government and the Cartagena City Council, to promote new projects and develop others underway“, Said Ortuño, who will also be responsible for the Presidency and Sports. He added that the Cartagena region is the one with the greatest weight of the sector’s entrepreneurs in the Community and that is why “it is essential to work with them and establish new aid so that they can get ahead in these difficult times.

«I will deal with all matters related to the Ministry of Tourism here. In San Esteban, in Murcia, I will do it with those related to the Presidency, “said Ortuño. His main line of work will be «to establish from the Institute of Tourism of the Region of Murcia new lines of support for the sector, which is fundamental and is having a really bad time. “We need it to keep growing and create jobs again,” he said.

«We will claim funds from the State and the European Union to be able to allocate a part to the tourism sector. We will see how much aid can amount, despite the fact that unlike other countries such as Germany, the Spanish state has disappeared and has not yet allocated direct aid to the sector, “he lamented. For Castejón, the inclusion of Tourism in the Ministry of the Presidency, “gives an idea of ​​the rank that the regional government wants to give it.” He also appreciated that the first act of Ortuño in the regional government was in Cartagena he leaves without arguments “those who want to sow doubts and live off chaos.”

The inclusion of the Ministry of Tourism as a department of the new entity, together with the Presidency and Sports, aroused criticism from the Citizen Movement, the Cantonal Party and even from Citizens. Everyone considers that since its creation, at the end of 2019 its results have been scarce and that its role after the reshuffle of the government will be dwarfed.