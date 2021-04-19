The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports points out that “the Region of Murcia will be in the ‘pole position’ to receive tourists again as soon as the restrictions are lifted” Marcos Ortuño, last Friday at the Roman Theater in Cartagena. / Pablo Sánchez / AGM DAVID GOMEZ Murcia Monday, 19 April 2021, 02:23



Straddling Cartagena and Murcia has been for two weeks Marcos Ortuño Soto (Yecla, 1973). The Minister of the Presidency, Tourism and Sports has offices in the two main cities of the Region: in the Palacio de San Esteban in the administrative capital and in the Foro building in the legislative capital, the official headquarters of his department.