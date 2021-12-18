Atlético continues to accumulate injuries. At the Sánchez-Pizjuán Marcos Llorente has fallen, who requested the change in minute 40. The midfielder noticed a muscle discomfort in the right thigh He raised his hand warning the bench and still had time to run back to cover an attack from Sevilla. In his place came Rodrigo de Paul.

Llorente had returned to the center of the field after several games developing on the side. This time he played in the middle with Koke and Lemar, but he has not completed the first part. He sat on the floor and it was read on his lips to say “broken” and the gesture with the hands of having felt the blow. Ice was applied on the bench.

The 14th is almost ruled out for Wednesday’s game in Granada (19:00), in the absence of the tests that determine your injury. Afterwards there is a small stop, but it seems complicated to arrive against the Lightning (Sunday January 2) and could try for Villarreal (Sunday 9).

The Madrilenian He has already missed five games due to a muscle injury, although in reality it was an injury more relapsed when he reappeared against Liverpool. Now it’s his turn to stop again …