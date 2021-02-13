Marcos Llorente (Madrid, 26 years old) is a key player in this leading Atlético de Madrid that this Saturday faces Granada (14.00, Movistar LaLiga) at the Wanda Metropolitano. His rise to international status on the last list of Luis Enrique began the historic night of Anfield in which two of his goals eliminated the current European champion. Since then, no ceiling has been seen. The physicist who cares with zeal, with the Paleolithic diet or with intelligent mattresses that improve rest, and the conviction with which he talks could make him pass as one of those telemarketing models that offer miraculous devices to shape the silhouette. From his worked body, an all-field player has emerged who either scores goals from a forward, covers holes in the middle or acts as a lane.

Ask. Where would you have come without your physique?

Answer. The physical is important, it gives me a lot, I have been working on it for seven or eight years and without this it would be difficult for me to get to where I have come. The physicist is gaining many stripes in soccer right now. A player can already have a lot of talent that it will be difficult for him to play without physicality. You have to have it high and then as far as your talent goes.

P. He looks like he was one of those riotous blond kids.

R. I was with the ball all day, it was crazy, I trained with my team, then with my brother’s … I didn’t stop, I was a restless ass, I was a very active child, almost bordering on hyperactive, but over the years I I have been reassuring and thank goodness.

P. Have you ever eaten a bag of worms?

R. Of course. My friends did it three or four times a day, but my father moderated it quite a bit and I appreciate it.

P. Has your father revived the Gento surname before you take your focus away?

R. There have been cases that a surname has been able to weigh. Taking Llorente y Gento can make that happen to you, but in my case it has been the opposite, it has helped me. When it comes to asking for advice that my family has gone through situations that I have lived is a plus that not everyone has.

At Madrid I had to go on loan to Alavés and when I came back it didn’t go very well. Here at Atlético, at the beginning, neither … But hey, it won’t be a lifetime of pure happiness and all of ten!

P. His father, although he later returned after passing through Atlético, and his brother [Julio, también es su representante]They had to leave Madrid. In basketball, his uncles, José Luis and Toñín Llorente, also had to make a living in other clubs.

R. I speak for myself and in my career I have had quite a few moments where things have not gone very well for me. At Madrid I had to go on loan to Alavés and when I came back it didn’t go very well. Here at Atlético, at the beginning, neither … But hey, it won’t be a lifetime of pure happiness and all of ten!

P. Did you have any doubts about staying at Atlético when you weren’t playing?

R. No, when you change teams you have to adapt to new teammates, a new coach, a new game idea … It was complicated and it was not easy to make a decision taking so little time at the club. It never occurred to me to go out, but if everything continued like this for longer, a different idea might have been possible.

P. Did you expect it to be so difficult to join the team?

R. Yes and no. It is clear that the new players who arrive at Atlético find it difficult to enter the eleven. Until you are inside you do not live what is. From the outside, you don’t expect it to be so difficult.

It never occurred to me to go out, but if everything continued like this for longer, a different idea might have been possible.

P. Take care of and work hard on your physique. Were you surprised by the demand and hardness of Profe Ortega’s training?

R. I like to train and pound myself and it caught my attention. The preseason weeks in Los Angeles de San Rafael are very tough. I was surprised that a team worked so hard.

P. Before his big night at Anfield, Simeone started putting him on because the team needed legs.

R. Legs or energy, whatever you want to call it. The coach liked that energy he transmitted, which made that, in the end, when you see a colleague who presses or defends like this, you end up contagious. I have tried to transmit that energy that I have and I think it has gotten through well. Wish I can keep it for a long time!

P. What was the exact moment when Simeone told you that he was going to play as a forward?

R. In training he had once played a little higher and hit the right wing. Although I had only played there as a child, I felt comfortable breaking into space and centering. Some time before lining up he told me not to be surprised if one day I played there, to be aware.

P. Playing as a forward is a sweet tooth, but in recent games he has played as a right lane and loses weight in attack.

R. They are circumstances, positive for covid, injuries, sanctions … Sometimes, you have to lend a hand where you may not enjoy yourself more, but it is what it is. Of course, I like to play later, but if I have to play there, I play.

P. John Toshack made your father, who was a winger, play lane, as Simeone does with you now. Advice on when to go up?

R. I have not gone into detail with my father about this position. It is not my usual position, but if the coach needs me there I try to give everything. To go up and surprise it is important to think about who has the ball. For example, Koke usually makes the action quick, when he has the ball under control, he raises his head and it is time to break. Then there are players who give more touches or are more driving, so you have to hold on until they look at you and throw the uncheck. With Trippier I have a good connection, with him I can break almost always, because he is looking at each other and we connect. It depends on the play and the player with the ball.

I went from stealing balls to scoring goals so that step is easy, the fucked up step is the other way around

P. When playing with Koke in the middle, his path is to the right in attack and back to the middle in defense.

R. In attack Koke stays more in the center to get the ball and I have freedom to go to the band and break. When we defend, I am also in favor of playing with two midfielders. There are plays that catch you higher and you have many meters to run backwards, but nothing happens if Koke has to keep my back a little more, he is always well placed.

P. They have surprised his goals, but more than filter passes or make turns and dribbles in tight spaces.

R. You have that, but when you play defensive pivot, you don’t see much in those situations of having less time and space. When you see yourself up is when you react to do that kind of thing. I had them, but there were no circumstances to use them.

P. He was signed as a midfielder, but Simeone took him away from that position when he still didn’t trust you. How does that digest a player’s ego?

R. Well, very well, I went from stealing balls to scoring goals so that step is easy, the fucked up step is the other way around.

P. With so much change in position, what player do you feel?

R. I can help the team in various positions and it fills me up, but I still feel like a free midfielder.

P. They air that they are not favorites, but right now they are the ones with the best chances of winning the League.

R. That we have possibilities is very clear, I am not going to lie, but there is much left. You relax and they fuck you, we don’t look favorites at all. It is an erroneous thought, we continue with the idea of ​​match by match and we believe in it.