The negotiation to bring Marcos Leonardo to Rome, the 20-year-old Santos striker on whom, thanks to Inter’s offer for Scamacca, the Giallorossi company has fallen on is going forward. After the player’s go-ahead, judged to be one of the best promises in Brazilian football, the club that has Falcao as sports coordinator considers the Giallorossi offer fair on the basis of 10 million plus over 5 in bonuses. The negotiation is not closed at the moment, the payment methods are being worked on in these hours, thanks also to the commitment of the player’s entourage to find a compromise between the needs of the Friekdkins’ club and those of Santos.

The Giallorossi club is thus convinced that it has brought to Mourinho the “20-goal striker” that the Special One had indicated in its ideal formation written on the Trigoria slate at the start of the new season. Marcos Leonardo, who stood out in Santos and with the green-and-gold Under-20 national team, attracting the attention of various European clubs (including Lazio, which had offered 12 million, but was rejected, only to fall back on Castellanos), appears enthusiastic about the new adventure, also convinced that playing for a coach like Mourinho could be fundamental for his maturation also at an international level. Strength, speed and above all ability to finalize his main qualities, if the deal goes through and the Brazilian finds himself replacing Abraham in the yellow and red attack, however, it will be evaluated how much his young age and inexperience could affect in championships other than that in which he grew up. Certainly an offer of 15 million overall from Roma today is decidedly demanding, demonstrating how the club – after the negative outcome of the negotiations for Morata and Scamacca – wants to provide Mourinho with a high-level squad capable of competing for the Champions League, the club’s goal for next season.