Marco Mannage called his mother to reassure her. Then, that hit-and-run driver broke his wings forever

The last call of Marco Mannage to his mother will always be etched in his mind. A 24-year-old son who reassured her mother, telling her not to worry, that she would take the last train and soon return home.

Marco Mannage never returned home, he was involved in a road accident along via Casal del Marmo, while on a friend’s scooter.

A white van hit him, putting an end to his young life forever. Friends said the driver drove to a high speed. She hit him in the face, throwing him meters away. The driver called for help (or at least that’s what some witnesses said), but then it is fled awaywithout even stopping to help him or ascertain in what condition he had reduced him.

The 118 operators reached the place in a short time, but they were unable to do anything to help Marco. For about 30 minutes they have tried to revive him. In the end, they had no choice but to pronounce him dead.

He called me at 9:30 to tell me that he would take the train from Ottavia station before the last run, that I shouldn’t worry. We were preparing his birthday party on May 30th. He was a hard worker, but he had been unemployed for a few weeks because the last place where he worked had closed and he was looking for a new job.

Every awakening without your good morning is a pain. I still remember your last hug before leaving.

The hit-and-run hit-and-run Marco Mannage surrendered

A Roman boy of 26 years, Monday morning he showed up at the police station and confessed to having run over Marco Mannage. He justified himself by saying that he fled in panic, he was afraid.

In front of the eyes of friends of the victim, the 26-year-old arrived at full speed and took Marco right in, while he was on the scooter. Those same friends who saw him then run away.

The Fiat van is now impounded and will be subjected to the necessary expertise.

The officers also arranged for the driver i drug test, to establish whether he has taken drugs in the last few days. No test, however, for alcohol, given the too much time spent from the road accident.