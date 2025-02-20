Obtained the title of Best Barista in Spain In 2019 and this year I was determined to revalidate it. So it was. He Vigués Marcos González It has been imposed in the National Barista Championship 2025, organized by the Specialty Coffee Association within the framework of the … Coffee fest. This title makes it the Spanish representative in the World Championship that will be held in Italy at the end of the year.

González, who imposed himself before 17 specialty coffee professionals, has his own brand, Root Café, although he also collaborates and advises other firms and gives training workshops and conferences as one of the most outstanding experts in this drink that is, in which he started almost without realizing The cafeteria founded by their parents 40 years ago in Vigo.

Did your passion for coffee be born there?

It all started in my parents’ family cafeteria and with a training that gave me coffee that changed my life a bit. Even more after when I entered the industry professionally and I had the opportunity to know the origin. I went to Nicaragua and there I was with producer Víctor Rovelo, who transmitted love for coffee, something that I also know that I have traveled around the world and I have had the opportunity to meet many other producers.

What does a barista live on? Has it become an booming profession?

We are seeing a progression towards a labor exit with greater demand. I am in some WhatsApp groups in which ads are set looking for baristas for Madrid and Barcelona, ​​although this specialty coffee movement and the need for professionals are also seen in small cities, so I think we are going to more.

What would you recommend to someone who wants to devote himself professionally to coffee?

What work, to study, to form, but above all that has affection for this product, it is the most important thing. It is passion, as is the case in the chef’s trade. You have to get up every day happy to go to work and enjoy. It is what hooks me, making coffee seems to me a privilege, getting up every day to be able to make a cup of coffee seems incredible and tremendous. I also have the luck of being able to be traveling all over the world to make coffee to a person or in an event, to listen to you, that you can talk about your experiences. All this is unique. It is achieved with years, with experience, learning a lot, opening many doors, although others close, but you have to continue.

Marcos González in the final of the Café Baristas Championship





How can we do a good coffee at home?

The most important thing is the choice of the raw material, to have a little knowledge about it to be able to do it, and, of course, to have a good coffee machine such as ours (he is an ambassador of the Italian de’lonchi, whose last model , The Touch Specialist, has just presented at the Coffee Fest). In the end, we work from innovation so that coffee cups, good coffee, get perfect, responding to consumer demands and, above all, facilitating that they enjoy a totally professional cup at home.

In addition to coffee quality, what factor does it impact the most of a good one?

Here it is true that the machine plays an important factor, because you can cast all the producer’s work. A coffee plant takes five years to be productive and in the hands of a barista is all that work to the fifth year. A bad extraction can spoil the product.

What is your favorite coffee?

This week my favorite coffee was Finca La Esmeralda of the Peterson family, which was the coffee I carried in express, and for coffee with milk that of the Lasso family in Colombia, in the Huila region, the farm the diviso of the ombligón varietal. Surely for next week I will have others, coffee is a universe and I will never find my favorite cup.

González, who also collaborates with the ‘vending’ line Delikia, which also combines his most commercial facet with more commercial lines, he presented to the championship three recipes that led him to triumph. Under the title of ‘Nothing is lost, everything is transformed’, the Vigués barista produced the coffee drinks ‘origin’, ‘Libertad’ and ‘Alegría’, which sought to represent their connection with the producers and the lands where coffee is born. “What has made us come here, beyond new technologies and innovation, has been teamwork with people such as coffee producers and farmers,” he said.