With a suggestive message on Twitter, MercadoLibre founder and CEO Marcos Galperin shared the news on Friday about the failure of the union movement at an Amazon plant.

“Amazon Workers Defeat Union Drive at Alabama Warehouse (Amazon Workers Defeat Union Momentum at Alabama Warehouse)“, Galperin published, together with the result of the vote (71% for the” no “vs. 29% for the” yes “) and the link to the article of the New York Times about the topic.

Although he limited himself to sharing the title of the news and did not mark his position on the matter, the victory of “no” represents a precedent in favor of the position of all electronic commerce companies.

Precisely, MercadoLibre starred in a tough confrontation with the Truckers union in 2020, with five blockades in different distribution centers of the company. The claim of the union led by the Moyano family was that the personnel who work in a logistics warehouse of that company be framed under the Truckers’ agreement and not the Loading and Unloading agreement, as it is currently.

The New York Times story Galperin shared on Twitter.

The “no” victory in Alabama

Employees at Amazon’s fulfillment center in the US city of Bessemer, Alabama, decided not to unionize, after the majority of employees voted against forming a union.

“Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, politicians and the media than they heard from us.. And Amazon did not win: our employees made the decision to vote against joining a union, “the e-commerce giant underlined in a statement.

“We are not perfect, but we are proud of our team and what we offer and will continue to work to improve every day,” the company wrote.

The vote was done last week. Photo: AFP

The Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union (RWDSU), which was voted on, announced that Will Denounce Amazon for Unfair Labor Practices to US Labor Regulators. The union force assures that the company “interfered” with the rights of the workers to vote “in a free and fair election.”

The RWDSU asks that the result of the elections not be taken into account because Amazon’s conduct “created an atmosphere of confusion, coercion and / or fear of retaliation.”

Amazon is the second largest employer in the United States, behind Walmart, but its workers are not represented by any union. These union elections were the first the company has faced in more than seven years, since workers at one of its Delaware warehouses also voted against unionizing in 2014.

SL