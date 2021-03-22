Argentine businessman Marcos Galperin, founder of Mercado Libre, thanked Uruguay today, where he resides, because this week they will give him the coronavirus vaccine.

“49 years … reserve for vaccination confirmed for mes; via the internet and waiting for my turn … the second dose also confirmed for mid-May. Thank you Uruguay! ”Galperín posted on Twitter.

The message is accompanied by a screenshot of his shift confirmation.You can read that Galperin has a date to receive the first dose of the vaccine. in March. Although he deleted he crossed out the date, he says it will be at the end of the month and the second dose during May.

49 years … reservation for vaccination confirmed by the end of the month; via the internet and waiting for my turn … the second dose also confirmed for mid-May. Thanks Uruguay! pic.twitter.com/CuR6YChdOk – Marcos Galperin (@marcos_galperin) March 21, 2021

The Argentine businessman lived in Uruguay during most of the Kirchner governments, but returned to Argentina when Mauricio Macri became president.

The former head of state claimed the Mercado Libre business model more than once and put it as an example of the entrepreneurial business that he aspired to empower in his term of office.

His definitive move to the neighboring country occurred in December 2019 almost in unison with the beginning of the Alberto Fernández administration, whom Galperin had visited three days after the 2019 PASO, when the then candidate of the Frente de Todos was already emerging as the next president of Argentina.

This Sunday, the Ministry of Public Health of Uruguay enabled the agenda so that 170,000 people between the ages of 18 and 70 are vaccinated with Coronavac, the drug from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac Biotech against Covid-19, and as reported The Observer, in less than an hour was assigned the totality of the quotas available that will apply during Easter.

The Interior Medical Federation (FEMI) of Uruguay warned during the last hours about an “imminent” scenario that would put the country “at the highest level of transmission” of coronavirus, a fact that it attributed to the “insufficient” restrictions adopted by the Government since the population lowered its “perception of risk” and then relax the cares.

This Sunday 16,308 analyzes were carried out and 1,625 new cases of coronavirus were detected. Since the health emergency was declared a little over a year ago, 1,228,807 analyzes have been processed and 81,537 positive cases have been registered, of which 67,730 have already recovered, 792 have died and there are 13,015 people suffering from the disease.

DS