Marcos Galperin joined a viral challenge promoted by comedian Migue Granados and showed the latest products he bought at MercadoLibre, your own e-commerce platform.

MeLi was one of the big winners of 2020: it took advantage of the confinement and the pandemic to reach huge turnover figures: had net income of US $ 3,973 million in 2020, 73% more than in 2019.

While many people took advantage of the diversity offered by the platform to make their gifts through this sales channel, there were others who were enthusiastic about home deliveries and decided to reward themselves with everything they wanted.

As a challenge and to verify that there are many who buy more than they need, Migue Granados, through his Twitter account, launched a challenge.

Are you accompanying me in this sociological experiment (?)? Do you dare to put down here a print of the last things you bought for ML? I start pic.twitter.com/lm1bbvf0m9 – Migue Granados (@miguegranados) June 15, 2021

He asked his followers if they were able to show, through a simple screenshot, what were the last products they had bought on the site.

Among the thousands of responses he received, Galperin himself stood out, who, following Jeff Bezos’ strategy, was encouraged to reveal the products that it obtains through its own platform.

Among the latest items on Galperín’s account are drinkable yogurts, a mattress, a cell phone, a coat rack, hangers and dog food. The last acquisition of the Argentine businessman who resides in Uruguay was on May 24 and the mattress was the last to arrive, on June 3.

Marcos Galperin’s last purchases. (Photo: Twitter)

In the same thread, the influencers Dadatina, the Argentine “queen” of skin care, showed her purchases. On his list he bought seals, a transformer and supermarket products.

Among the products that caught the animator’s attention, there was a user who published nothing less than a ouija board, a board to communicate with the dead. Granados’ comment was “Fearfulooooo”.

Anniversary scam

The unique active user base in ML during the quarter in all Latin America, according to a company report, it increased 61.7% year-on-year, reaching 69.8 million.

The total value of traded items for the quarter was USD 6.1 billion, which represents a year-on-year growth of 77.4% in USD and 114.3% in constant currency. 72.9% of that value comes from transactions made from mobile devices.

The fact that she is so popular puts her in the sights of many digital criminals seeking to exploit its expansion in the Latin American market.

The raffle that is circulating on WhatsApp for the anniversary of our company is false. It is a case of misleading advertising and our specialized team has already made progress with the complaint. – Argentina Free Market (@ML_Argentina) June 15, 2021

This week, the firm warned about a scam that is circulating on WhatsApp under the premise “Mercado Libre’s 20th anniversary gifts. 2000 free products!”.

Following the viralization of the scam and inquiries from various users, the company clarified on Twitter that “the raffle that is circulating on WhatsApp for the anniversary of our company is false.”

As clarified, it is a case of phishing, a social engineering technique used by cybercriminals to fraudulently obtain confidential information from users and thus steal their identity.

The message promoting “about 2000 free products” is accompanied by a link that, when opened, leads to a fraudulent site where the intention is to keep the assets you have in the account.

